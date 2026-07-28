How Isolation and Love Fueled Paul McCartney’s Greatest Solo Masterpiece in 1970

Paul McCartney’s iconic songwriting was given even more of a spotlight in his solo career than he got in his prolific run with The Beatles. In the early days of his solo career, he completed albums solely on his own. This proved his singular talent. If there is one song that stands as McCartney’s solo masterpiece, it’s “Maybe I’m Amazed”. Perhaps better than any other song at his disposal, this song highlights everything that’s great about the songwriting of Paul McCartney. Perfect melodies, timeless lyrics, and heartfelt sentiment.

Learn more about the making of this song below.

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The Story Behind Paul McCartney’s Post-Beatles Masterpiece

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“Maybe I’m Amazed” is one of McCartney’s greatest love stories. Written in the aftermath of The Beatles’ breakup and in celebration of his marriage to Linda, this track is tender and touching. No matter how many years go by, this song will remain a potent message.

“I can now visualize sitting at the lovely black Steinway piano that we got after our wedding. I was playing on it one day, and this song came to me,” Paul McCartney once said of writing this song.

“Maybe I’m amazed at the way you love me all the time / And maybe I’m afraid of the way I love you,” he sings. Despite the song’s loved-up sentiments, there was actually some isolation that inspired it. Things weren’t all roses for McCartney at this time. He was reckoning with the breakup of the band that put him on the map.

“The elements of fear and loneliness are very much to the fore,” McCartney added. “‘Maybe I’m afraid of the way I love you’ is itself a troubling idea.”

Legal Troubles

Despite being a Paul McCartney solo effort, “Maybe I’m Amazed” was credited to both McCartney and John Lennon. Because it was written so close to the end of the Beatles’ tenure, the pair was still linked legally. McCartney has expressed frustration about that fact over the years, saying, “Though the song was written immediately after The Beatles’ breakup, it was somehow included under the Lennon-McCartney rubric, where it doesn’t belong.”

“It was one of my first solo songs, but because of the deal, it got caught in the publishing net. That was very annoying,” he added.

Despite what the credits might say, this song is all Paul McCartney. It’s the former Beatle at his best, bringing together all of his talents into one powerful, timeless, and emotional ballad.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)