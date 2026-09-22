This David Bowie Hit From the 80s Featured Three Legendary Contributors

David Bowie could bring a song from creation to fruition just fine by himself, thanks to his imagination, talent, and charisma. But Bowie occasionally utilized the help of big-name collaborators on his songs.

At no time was that truer than on his 1983 hit single “China Girl”. The co-writer, co-producer, and lead guitarist all played huge parts in the song’s success. And each of those individuals is an undisputed music legend.

Videos by American Songwriter

Iggy’s Inspiration

David Bowie wrote the music for “China Girl” for his friend Iggy Pop to include on his 1977 album The Idiot. Pop mostly handled the lyrics, coming up with them in a stream-of-consciousness moment while reflecting on a tryst he was having at the time with a Vietnamese woman.

Pop’s version of “China Girl” carries a swaggering vibe that recaptures some of the glam-rock excess of the early 70s. When Bowie was putting together his 1983 album Let’s Dance, he thought that the song might work in a new context. He also wanted to do Pop a financial favor, knowing the royalties surge he’d receive from the song’s inclusion on a Bowie record.

But Bowie knew he couldn’t just do a note-by-note rehash. His goal with Let’s Dance was to go toe-to-toe with the other pop stars of the era and churn out some hit singles. He believed “China Girl” could be one of them. Bowie called on his co-producer Nile Rodgers to make that happen.

Nile’s Instincts

Rodgers, formerly of Chic, was fast developing a reputation for a Midas touch in the pop music world, based on his hitmaking work with artists like Sister Sledge and Diana Ross. At first, he didn’t believe he could turn the quirky “China Girl” into a hit. But he came up with an intro that leavened some of the darker edge from the lyrics. He also made Carmine Rojas’ bass a more prominent element, helping the song’s listenability.

The last piece of the puzzle was Stevie Ray Vaughan. Not yet world-renowned, the Texas guitarist was hired by Bowie to add some bluesy authenticity to the song. Vaughan’s soloing in the song’s second half makes it riveting right through the fadeout.

Bowie wanted the song to be the first single off Let’s Dance. Rodgers convinced him it should be the title track. “China Girl” followed it up and smashed, landing in the Top 10 in both America and England.

Behind the Lyrics of “China Girl”

Play video

The narrator of “China Girl” finds out that his soul is settled whenever he’s around the titular character. “I could escape this feeling with my China girl,” he explains. “I feel a wreck without my little China girl.” He suggests that she makes everything else seem trivial: “I could pretend that nothing really meant too much.”

As the song progresses, he admits to disturbing thoughts before warning her away from him. “I’ll ruin everything you are,” he says, referencing his own destructive inclinations: “I’ll give you a man who wants to rule the world.” But she quiets this turbulence: “My little China girl says/’Oh baby, just you shut your mouth.’”

Bowie deserves credit for capturing the roiling moods of the narrator in his vocal performance. Aside from that, “China Girl” is very much the product of a collaborative effort. And those collaborators couldn’t have been much more spectacular.

(Photo by Armando Gallo/Getty Images)