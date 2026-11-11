Remember When Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Last Shared a Stage? They Brought the House Down With Two Beatles Classics

What would it take to get Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back on stage? How about a good cause? When Joe Walsh organized his VetsAid Music Festival, the musician hoped to support those veterans in need of assistance. That’s when he decided to call on McCartney and Starr to help not only entertain fans but raise funds for veterans. And with McCartney and Starr jumping at the chance, it marked the first time in nearly three years since the two shared the spotlight.

Back in December 2024, McCartney prepared for one last show at London’s O2. Marking the end of his Got Back Tour, the singer wanted to make the evening unforgettable. And it was exactly that as fans erupted into cheers when Starr emerged. Together, the two covered Beatles classics like “Helter Skelter” and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

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In true Starr fashion, the drummer didn’t stick around for too long. After finishing his performance, he took a moment to thank fans for their love and support. “Give it up. I’m off now, but I’ve had a great night. It’s fantastic, playing with me old mate, but there comes a time when we’ve got to go home. All that remains to be said, I’d see you next time.”

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When, Where, And How To See Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

That “next time” from Starr took two years. But keeping his word, the drummer will once again showcase the magic that allowed the Beatles to completely take over music. As for the upcoming concert, tickets for VetsAid 2027 will go on sale this Friday, November 13, at 10:00 a.m. PT. The cost to see McCartney, Walsh, and Starr will set fans back $200.

The tickets might not come cheap, but fans will be supporting more than a night of iconic music. Proceeds from the Las Vegas concert, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 29, will benefit charities that support veterans and their families.

According to Walsh, the concert gave him a chance to give back to veterans and a city that has welcomed him with open arms. “Having spent the past two years at the Sphere and working with the hardworking people of Las Vegas, I want to show them my gratitude and respect. This city has taken such good care of me and my family that it would be my privilege to give back to the large veteran community here and to their families.”

From London’s O2 Arena to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, McCartney and Starr continue finding reasons to share the stage. And while the concert will stir up memories of Beatlemania, Walsh hopes the excitement translates into meaningful support for veterans.

(Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)