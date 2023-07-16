Review: Albert Hammond Jr Goes It Alone Again with ‘Melodies On Hiatus’

Melodies On Hiatus

Red Bull Records

Three Out of Five Stars

Although best known as the guitarist for retro rockers The Strokes, Albert Hammond Jr can also claim a prophetic solo career. Melodies On Hiatus is his fifth full-length solo effort of the past 15 years, and if that alone isn’t proof of his productivity, then the fact that the new album boasts some 19 songs ought to be. The son of singer/songwriter Albert Hammond (best known for his hit “It Never Rains in Southern California”), the younger Hammond comes by his abilities naturally.



Consequently, the album title becomes something of a misnomer. The majority of these melodies are rich and robust, hardly the sort of thing that qualifies as being on a hiatus of any sort. Opening track “100-99” provides an immediate and emphatic impression, its staggered rhythms, shared vocals and rap interlude underscoring its drive and dynamic. “Downtown Fred,” “Thoughtful Distress” and “Old Man” reflect Hammond’s pop proficiency courtesy of a shimmering sound that radiates without reserve.

Strokes fans may be somewhat surprised by Hammond Jr’s decided deviation from the band’s edgier inclinations, but then again, no one can accuse him of relying on repetition or redundancy to stake his solo stance. “Darlin’” and “Memo of Hate” and the Stones-like “Never Stop” add a bit of an edge but regardless, the divide between his solo sound and that of The Strokes is otherwise well defined.

As a result, Hammond Jr has a good chance of attracting a wider and more diverse audience than he may have otherwise. He’s clearly unafraid to show some diversity and experimentation that clearly add extra interest to each of these offerings. The percolating pop of “Home Again,” “Caught By Night,” “818,” “One Chance,” and “Libertude” are but a few of the examples of the catchy and quirky nature of Hammond Jr’s individual offerings.

Still, Strokes fans have no need for concern. Hammond Jr remains an intrinsic part of that iconic combo and has no stated plan of departure. Nevertheless, Melodies On Hiatus, and for that matter, all his earlier outings, make it clear he has the prolific prowess needed to make music that’s as stunning as it is surprising.

(Photo credit: Scottie Cameron / Courtesy Sacks & Co.)