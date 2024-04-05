A Q&A With the SXSW VIP Experience Promotion Winner, Grandmaster

Tell us more about the concept behind Grandmaster? How long have you all been performing/songwriting together?

Two part answer; the in character answer and the out of character answer.

In character: The Grandmaster is an ancient interstellar composer who travels the world sharing his magical music with the galaxy. We are all his loyal “Zealots”, and we perform his historic compositions for the world, when we aren’t on a quest, of course.

Out of character: This all started when the band’s electric pianist / vocalist, Nick Leon, was contacted by an online scammer in late 2022. This scammer had orchestrated this hilarious narrative of a secret society that Nick was “destined” to join. He then was put in contact with someone that the scammer called “The Grandmaster”, which was obviously just the same guy. A few weeks later, Nick Leon, Blaise Eldred, and Connor Mizell founded the band/film troupe known as Grandmaster. They wrote most of the material in about a month, with a lot of lyrics and concepts coming directly from quotes by this scammer. It blossomed into this powerful 11 person project, a “TV Show”, and a funk band. Our first performance was on May 20th, 2023.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “CASTLE DOOR”?

This song’s sonic signature is heavily inspired by the Michael McDonald era of the Doobie Brothers. The song sets up this narrative that the whole band of Zealots lives in this giant medieval party castle with the Grandmaster. (This is a real life goal we have for the future) The verses represent different societal figures knocking at the castle door, soliciting their philosophies to us, only to be denied, because we are already spoken for.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

This is easy, the band is very specifically inspired by Earth Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, John Williams, Parliament Funkadelic, The Beegees, Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band, and classic Nintendo scores, particularly the scores from Super Smash Brothers, The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Earthbound, and Pokemon.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

We just released our new single, “Holy Star”, and then our album drops on May 4th, 2024. We also have a good portion of our sophomore album already composed. Once we find a label or entity that can help us make it shine, we will be ready to unleash it.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

We’d tell them good luck, they don’t stand a chance. We are the best band in the world.

Check out the winning song below: