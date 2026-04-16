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6-PART MUSIC & TRAVEL SERIES | CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TRAVEL TEXAS
Slaid Cleaves & The Ultimate Texas Hill Country Getaway
In the second episode of The Sound of Texas, we visit the Texas Hill Country and sit down with beloved Americana icon Slaid Cleaves. With a style rooted in storytelling and a sound as timeless as Texas itself, Cleaves has long been a cornerstone of the state’s Americana scene.
We start at KWVH 94.3 Wimberley Valley Radio, a homegrown, volunteer-run station featuring a live guest five days a week. We then sit down with Slaid at the Leaning Pear, where he recalls his first visit to the Hill Country and the people and places that have helped cultivate a thriving arts community over the years. One such display of the arts scene is Wimberley Glassworks, where each vibrant piece is hand-crafted to perfection. We head to our final stop at the iconic Hill Country honky-tonk, Devil’s Backbone Tavern, where Slaid serenades us with his ode to Texas.