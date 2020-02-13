The AMERICANA TOUR is a 40-city summer tour that will start in Austin, TX, on June 13th, immediately after Miller is inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in New York on June 11th.

There will be two special festival dates featuring Brian Wilson and Taj Mahal, as well as four Canadian concerts featuring a young, bright new songwriter and guitarist, Matthew Curry. The full itinerary is below. For ticket on sales, fans can check local listings.

“Touring with Marty and the Superlatives is inspirational,” said Miller. “This is undoubtedly one of the most talented touring combinations I’ve ever been involved in. We look forward to continuing working together to explore the roots of American Music. Adding the musical comedy of Gary Mule Deer to the show will be an unexpected treat for our fans. I’m delighted to be able to tour with these great artists and to bring the Steve Miller Band audience the best of the best.”

“Touring with the Steve Miller Band,” said Stuart, “has proved to be magical. It is indeed an honor to go across the nation with Steve and the Steve Miller Band.”

“Being a part of a tour with both Steve and Marty is as great as it gets!” said Gary Mule Deer.

The last 12 months was one for the record books for Miller and Stuart. Miller released his second volume box set of collected vinyl, as well as the acclaimed Welcome to the Vault box set. He performed live in over 50 cities, played “Fly Like an Eagle” with The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,did two nights at Jazz at Lincoln Center performing Cannonball Adderley and the Blues and had seven instruments on display at the record breaking Play It Loud exhibit at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Marty Stuart was a major contributor to Ken Burns’ latest brilliant PBS series, Ken Burns: Country Music, released a Deluxe Edition of his classic album The Pilgrim and continued his work with Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of country music through live musical performance and educational programming.

STEVE MILLER BAND

TOUR 2020

JUNE

13 – Austin, TX – Travis County Expo Center #

15 – Allen, TX – Allen Event Center

16 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

19 – Thackersville, OK – Winstar

20 – Quapaw, OK – Downstream Amphitheater

23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

24 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

29 – Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Gardens

30 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at the Heights

JULY

9 – 10 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

12 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre

14 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

15 – Sun Valley, ID – Sun Valley Pavilion

18 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort Events Center

19 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs

22 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

23 – Windsor, ONT – The Colosseum at Caesar’s Windsor *

25 – Kemptville, ONT – Kemptville Live *

26 – Hamilton, ONT – First Ontario Centre *

28 – Orillia, ONT – Entertainment Centre *

30 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort

31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

AUGUST

1 – Sunbury, PA – Spyglass Ridge Winery

8 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater **

9 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center **

11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

12 – Glen Allen, VA – Innsbrook After Hours/Innsbrook Pavilion

14 – Westbrook, ME – Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

15 – Bridgeport, CT – The Ballpark at Harbor Yard

21 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

22 – Sedalia, MO – Missouri State Fair – Grandstand

24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden

27 – Walla Walla, WA – The Range Amphitheater at Walla Walla

29 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

30 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

SEPTEMBER

1 – Victoria, BC – Save on Foods Centre ***

2 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific National Exhibition Fair – Summer Night Concerts ***

4 – Puyallup, WA – Washington State Fair ***