The “Good” Hit That Introduced Herman’s Hermits to the World in 1964

Not every band brings drama and angst to their music. There’s something to be said for an outfit that looks to deliver joyful emotions when they play. It’s not as easy to pull off as you might think. Herman’s Hermits nailed the positivity vibe during their hit-making stretch in the 60s. And it all started on a suitably ebullient note with their smash 1964 single “I’m Into Something Good”.

High Noone

Originally Herman And The Hermits, they emerged from two different bands in Manchester, England. The name came from the fact that Peter Noone, the group’s lead singer, somewhat resembled the cartoon character Sherman, the sidekick of Mr. Peabody. That eventually was shortened to Herman. From that, the final version emerged.

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The band made an impact with the high energy they showed in their live shows. They hopped about wildly while playing their instruments and singing. Noone had already gained a measure of celebrity by that time, having acted on the popular BBC serial Coronation Street.

That didn’t necessarily help them as they sought out a record deal. When they were introduced to top British producer Mickie Most, he insisted that they fire their drummer and bassist and replace them with better players. Herman’s Hermits made the change. That set them up to record their first single.

“Good” Vibes

Nobody in the band was accomplished as a songwriter at that early stage. As such, they had to look elsewhere for material. That’s where Gerry Goffin and Carole King stepped into the picture. The legendary Brill Building songwriting duo was looking to start writing for rock bands, since that’s where music was headed in 1964.

The pair based the bouncy sound of “I’m Into Something Good” on some of Brian Wilson’s early Beach Boys compositions. On later singles, session musicians replaced the Hermits. But they handled the instrumental work on this track.

The song introduced the world to Noone’s creamy accent and effervescent personality. It all added up to a big smash. “I’m Into Something Good” topped the charts in the United Kingdom and settled at No. 13 in the US.

Behind the Lyrics of “I’m Into Something Good”

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The upbeat vibes of “I’m Into Something Good” come right to the fore in the opening lines. “Woke up this morning feelin’ fine,” Noone sings. “Last night, I met a new girl in the neighborhood,” he admits. “Something tells me I’m into something good.”

The trajectory of the story resembles The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There”. We watch this relationship develop in the real time of the song. By the second verse, they’re dancing. And by the middle eight, Noone is suggesting he’s in love. In the final verse, the future comes calling: “So I asked to see her next week, and she told me I could.”

Herman’s Hermits delivered bigger hits in the US. Novelty songs “I Am Henry The Eighth, I Am” and “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter” both soared. But “I’m Into Something Good” lit the candle for this band, on whom you could always rely for the best possible vibes.

Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images