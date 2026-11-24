Jackson Browne has written more than his fair share of heartbreak anthems in his time. “Fountains of Sorrow” has to rank among the most epic of those types of songs from him, even as it maintains a level-headed nature about it.

Many folks have wondered about the identity of the woman behind the song. Better to focus on the power of the emotions that the song engenders.

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Maybe Mitchell

Jackson Browne has occasionally either hinted at or outright revealed the women who inspired some of his most moving songs. The death of first wife Phyllis Major fueled “Sleep’s Dark And Silent Gate”. Same for singer Valerie Carter and “That Girl Could Sing”. A breakup with actress Daryl Hannah spun out into an entire album called I’m Alive.

Browne has never revealed the identity of his muse for “Fountain Of Sorrow”. The common assumption is that he was singing about his relationship with Joni Mitchell. If you look at the timing of his dalliance with Mitchell and the creation of the songs on his 1974 album Late For The Sky, it seems to fit.

Still, it doesn’t really make much of a difference to the overall impact of the song to know this. What matters is that Browne, as he has done so often in his songwriting career, found insight in the aftermath of a hard breakup and passed that along to listeners who’ve known similar pain.

Believe it or not, Browne tried “Fountain Of Sorrow”, with its deep lyrical ponderings and elongated length (nearly seven minutes), as a single in 1974. But the edited-down version doesn’t capture the sweep of the original, which is on the short list of Browne’s most affecting musical moments.

Examining the Lyrics of “Fountain Of Sorrow”

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“Fountain Of Sorrow” is kicked into gear by the narrator’s discovery of an old photograph of his ex. It reveals something he didn’t notice when they were together. “And at the moment that my camera happened to find you,” Browne sings. “There was just a trace of sorrow in your eyes.”

He then spends the rest of the song musing on the melancholic moment and the relationship that spawned it. “What I was seeing wasn’t what was happening at all,” he explains, noting the disconnect between perception and reality amidst a love affair.

Browne eloquently details the restlessness that can lead a person to stray. “When you see through love’s illusion, there lies the danger,” he sings. “And your perfect lover just looks like a perfect fool/So you go running off in search of a perfect stranger.” He also nails the way that lessons learned don’t always lead to improved results. “And while the future’s there for anyone to change, still, you know it seems,” he notes. “It would be easier sometimes to change the past.”

In the refrains, however, Jackson Browne manages to find some solace and comfort, both for him and his ex. “Fountain of sorrow, fountain of light,” he beckons, capturing the dichotomy of positive and negative that runs through a relationship. He sees in his former lover the path that he himself knows well: “You’ve known that hollow sound of your own steps in flight”.

Ultimately, the song ends with a light “shining so clear and so bright.” “Fountain Of Sorrow” finds a modicum of grace at the end of a troubled relationship, as painful as it might have been to get to that point.

(Photo by vCaem/Hanekroot/Redferns)