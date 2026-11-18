The 2019 CMA Awards were memorable to say the least. That year, the Country Music Association tapped Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and Carrie Underwood to host the ceremony, leading to a triumphant night.

Perhaps the biggest moment came when the three hosts kicked off an all-star musical medley to celebrate women in country music.

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They got things going by singing “Those Memories Of You”, a song that Parton, along with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, released in 1987.

They were followed by Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jennifer Nettles, who joined forces to perform Loretta Lynn’s “You’re Lookin’ At Country”.

The Highwomen took over from there. The supergroup, comprised of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires, impressed all as they covered Tammy Wynette’s “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad”.

Next up, the women behind some of the most iconic songs of all time performed their own tracks. Tanya Tucker sang “Delta Dawn”, Gretchen Wilson performed “Redneck Woman”, Terri Clark wowed with “Better Things To Do”, and Sara Evans proved she was “Born To Fly”.

The impressive medley came to a close when Martina McBride came out to perform “Independence Day”, a track she released in 1994. After McBride sang some of the tune solo, all the women on stage joined in to sing together.

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What to Know About the 2026 CMA Awards

Seven years later, it’s once again time for country’s biggest night. This go around, Lainey Wilson will serve as the host of the evening.

She’s also set to take the stage. Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Taylor Swift, Zach Top, and many more will also perform.

The night will also feature a tribute to Parton, who died earlier this year. Additionally, Brooks & Dunn, this year’s CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award winners, will be honored with a special performance.

As for the nominees, Ella Langley leads all artists with nine nods. Miranda Lambert is right behind her with seven nominations. Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves and Ben West tied for the third-most recognitions, with each earning five nominations.

The 2026 CMA Awards will air on ABC and Disney+ live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

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