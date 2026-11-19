Riding off the success of winning Vocal Group of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards, the Red Clay Strays released their latest album, Grateful, back in June. That seemed to be the theme of the year for the group, as they also helmed a tour in support of the album. And to make it even better, the Red Clay Strays gained a nomination at the CMA Awards for Vocal Group of the Year. Although hoping to snag the award for the second year in a row, the band first graced the stage for a special performance.

With the CMA Awards promoting performances from Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, and more, the Red Clay Strays jumped at the chance to add their name to the lineup. Advertised as one of the biggest nights in country music, the performance was for more than the country stars in attendance. Knowing that millions of fans watched from home, the group made their presence known when performing “Revival.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Again, 2026 was a big year for the Red Clay Strays. Supporting their latest album, the band released singles that included “People Hatin’” and “If I Didn’t Know You.” It didn’t take long before the album climbed the charts, taking No. 1 on the UK Christian & Gospel Albums. In the US, it broke into the Top 10 on the US Top Country Albums chart. If that wasn’t enough, they won Vocal Group of the Year ahead of their performance at the CMA Awards.

[RELATED: 4 Surprising Pop Artists Who Were Nominated for a CMA Award]

The Red Clay Strays Ring In The New Year In Nashville

While adding their name to the lineup at the CMA Awards, the Red Clay Strays will end the year on a high note when performing at Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on December 31. The national broadcast will kick off at the Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park. And they won’t be alone, as HARDY and Little Big Town will also be on hand.

For fans who wish to attend the New Year’s Eve special, the concert is completely free and open to the public. According to Deana Ivey, the president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., “New Year’s Eve is one of the nights Nashville shines brightest, and with Little Big Town, The Red Clay Strays and HARDY leading an incredible lineup this year, we’re excited to once again showcase Nashville’s music on a national stage.”

From releasing a new album to performing at the CMA Awards, the Red Clay Strays had plenty to celebrate in 2026. And with one final performance scheduled for New Year’s Eve, the band wasn’t ready to slow down just yet as they hoped to carry that momentum into 2027.

(Photo by Jamie Schramm/Billboard via Getty Images)