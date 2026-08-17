Listen everywhere you get your podcasts including: Spotify, Apple, and Amazon.

We go Song Diving with The Red Clay Strays frontman Brandon Coleman and guitarist Drew Nix, along with Brandon’s brother Matthew Coleman, one of the band’s chief songwriters.



We get into the stories behind songs they’ve written, including “Wanna Be Loved,” “Demons in Your Choir,” “Wondering Why,” “I’m Still Fine,” and “If I Didn’t Know You.”



We also explore the songs and artists who shaped how Brandon Coleman, Matthew Coleman, and Drew Nix hear, write, and perform songs, from Johnny Cash and Lynyrd Skynyrd to Guns N’ Roses, J. Roddy Walston, Brent Cobb, and NEEDTOBREATHE.



And we talk about what each of them brings to a song, why Brandon has to believe in a lyric to sing it, Matthew’s analytical approach and love of clever lyrics, how Drew turns moments from his own life into songs, and why sometimes one great line is enough to unlock an entire song.



It’s a conversation about collaboration, finding your place in a song, and the songs that keep you going when you need them most.

Videos by American Songwriter

Listen everywhere you get your podcasts including:

Spotify,

Apple,

and Amazon.



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