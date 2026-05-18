Watch “Group of the Year” the Red Clay Strays Deliver a Breakout Moment at the ACM Awards

The Red Clay Strays formed from a cover band that consisted of Brandon Coleman, Andrew Bishop, and Drew Nix. That moment led the country group to lend their talents to films like Doctor Sleep and Twisters. Their 2022 single “Wondering Why” gained them a great deal of stardom after going viral on TikTok. Now, with a new album on the horizon, The Red Clay Strays continued their rapid rise in country music with an unforgettable performance at the ACM Awards after winning Group of the Year.

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Returning to Las Vegas, the ACM Awards hoped to make the night historic as producers called on Shania Twain to host for the first time in her career. And for The Red Clay Strays, they wanted to make a little history when nominated for Group of the Year. But no matter who walked away with the award, the country group left their mark with “Demons In Your Choir.”

Only a few weeks after the ACM Awards, The Red Clay Strays are set to celebrate the release of their third studio album, Grateful. The band released their debut album in 2022 with Moment of Truth. In 2024, Made by These Moments landed on streaming platforms. And now, with Grateful on the horizon, Coleman shared the inspiration behind the album.

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The Red Clay Strays Are “Grateful” For ‘Grateful’

Looking at the entire work of The Red Clay Strays, Coleman explained, “Moment of Truth was a big album about having faith in dark times, looking to a higher power and Made By These Moments focused on realizing those dark times that you were having to have faith through, which made you who you are. You made it through when you didn’t think you would.”

With each album mirroring their journey at the time, Coleman added, “Now we’re at a point where we’re grateful. Looking to God in whatever situation you’re in is a denominator in all of the albums.”

As for Bishop, he presented his take as a tribute to their journey. “The title of the album’s a literal meaning to us at this moment in our careers. We’re grateful for how we came out of Made By These Moments and what we have now.”

For a band that started with covers, The Red Clay Strays showed just how far they had come at the ACM Awards. And with a new album just around the corner, the group looked to make 2026 nothing short of historic.

(Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)