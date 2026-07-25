The Tragic Real-Life Story Behind One of the Most Misunderstood Songs of the 1990s

When “The Way” by Fastball dropped in 1998, it was a pretty decent hit on the charts. That comes as no surprise. “The Way” is upbeat, danceable, and wholly addictive when it comes to that chorus. It made it all the way to No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart in the US. The song also made it to the Top 40 in countries like the UK, Canada, Australia, and elsewhere. Everyone was grooving to this song for a hot minute in 1998.

The storytelling lyrics of “The Way” are pretty direct from the song’s introduction. But most listeners didn’t grasp what it was really about. Like songs along the lines of “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster The People and “Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind, few listeners really listened closely enough to realize just how dark “The Way” by Fastball actually is. And the story “The Way” tells is based on a real-life tragedy that still haunts those who have gone down its rabbit hole.

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The Devastating Real-Life Story Behind “The Way” by Fastball

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The story goes that Tony Scalzo, Fastball’s frontman, wrote “The Way” after reading about the disappearance of an elderly couple in June 1997. That story was, in fact, a real-life case that ended in tragedy.

Lela and Raymond Howard, a married couple in their 80s from Salado, Texas, left their home one day to attend a festival in the close-by town of Temple, Texas. Both of the elderly individuals were in a bad way at the time. Lela suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, and Raymond had just recently undergone brain surgery.

They never made it to the festival. In fact, they never made it to Temple, despite the town being nearby. The bodies of the Howards were found two weeks later at the bottom of a ravine outside of Hot Springs, Arkansas. That location is hundreds of miles away from where they initially were. Apparently, before the couple’s untimely demise, they were even pulled over by an officer for having their headlights off. Lela was driving and couldn’t tell the officer where they were from. She was somehow allowed to keep driving after a warning.

To this day, netizens are still trying to piece together theories about what happened. Were the pair suicidal? Was it a lapse in judgment caused by Lela’s deteriorating cognitive state? Was there foul play? Aliens? Supernatural beings, maybe? The details of their case, at least in terms of how they ended up hundreds of miles away in the bottom of a ravine, remain unknown.

“The Way” basically tells the story of the couple’s disappearance, as well as their lives together in the afterlife.

Anyone could see the road that they walk on is paved in gold

And it’s always summer, they’ll never get cold

They’ll never get hungry, they’ll never get old and gray

You can see their shadows wandering off somewhere

They won’t make it home, but they really don’t care

They wanted the highway, they’re happier there today.

Honestly, it’s impossible to hear this upbeat summertime favorite from the 90s without getting a little uncomfortable with this context in mind. That’s good songwriting, in my opinion.

(Photo by Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns)