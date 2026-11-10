‘The Voice’: America Sends Season’s Oldest Contestant, 61, Through to the Live Shows

Kyle Davis has something to celebrate. During the first live episode of The Voice season 30, the 61-year-old singer was spotted on stage performing Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody” alongside the rest of the Top 13.

That was noteworthy because Davis, the oldest contestant of the season, was the only artist who had to compete in the prior week’s episode, Cut Week.

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That week, Davis faced off against 19 others in an effort to win one remaining spot in the Lives. America had all the power, voting for their favorite performance of the night.

When the votes were tallied, Davis’ take on Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home” earned him the sole spot in the next phase of the competition.

Kelly Clarkson Speaks Out About Kyle Davis’ Accomplishment on The Voice

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Davis’ big accomplishment now gives his coach, Kelly Clarkson, four competitors in this stage of the season, while fellow coaches Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green each have three.

“I was very excited because I think he has something so special vocally. Also it is remarkable that he’s 61 years old and he’s here and crushing it with all these other ages of people,” Clarkson told Parade of Davis’ win. “It’s like watching an award show. You tune in and you see all these different artists of different ages and different cultures and different whatever and you get to hear. I think we need all of that.”

“We need all of the experience and we need all of the fresh and young,” she added. “He represents something different for the show.”

Clarkson noted that Davis’ victory means that America is already a fan of his, something no other contestant is able to say just yet.

“I was very excited for the fact that we were in rehearsals and I was like, ‘Look, dude. I’m sorry I didn’t pick you out of the three that I got to pick… but look what better reason,’” Clarkson said. “‘You have America voting for you already and going into the Lives, I hope that gives you more confidence.’”

According to his coach, “it did” just that.

Davis will offer his first live performance of the season on Nov. 16, alongside the rest of Team Kelly and Team Riley.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by: Cory Osborne/NBC