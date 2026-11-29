Roger Waters has some choice words for David Gilmour. In an interview with The Times, Waters slammed his one-time Pink Floyd bandmate, criticizing both his guitar skills and writing ability.

“Every f**king six-year-old learns the guitar solo from ‘Comfortably Numb’ because it’s not that hard,” Waters said of Pink Floyd’s 1979 hit. “Dave played ‘Comfortably Numb’ with me once, at the O2 in 2011, I think. He f**ked up bits of it.”

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Waters went on to take aim against Gilmour’s writing ability, or as he sees it, lack there of.

“He’s never written anything in his life. He finds it hard to write his own f**king name,” he told the outlet. “As does [his wife] Polly Samson. She couldn’t write her way out of a paper bag.”

As for how Pink Floyd managed to be a success even with Waters’ questions about Gilmour’s talent, the former man pointed to the “whole propaganda machine pushing the PF thing.” Waters added that he believes his solo work wasn’t given a similar leg up.

“Anyone who knows anything about music, or writing, or literature, or psychology, or politics, or anything, will say about Amused to Death: ‘What an incredible album,’” Waters said of his 1992 LP. “Imagine if that had ‘PF’ in front of it! It would be considered one of the greatest works in this long story.”

What to Know About Roger Waters and David Gilmour

Waters and Gilmour’s feud dates back decades. Gilmour joined Pink Floyd in 1967, and the guys never got along. That all culminated in 1985 when Waters departed the group.

Upon Waters’ departure, Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason continued to perform as Pink Floyd. That prompted a lawsuit from their one-time bandmate. The two year-long legal dispute ended with a settlement in 1987.

Despite some reunion performances in the years since, their dispute came back into the spotlight in 2023. At the time, Samson claimed Waters was antisemitic. Gilmour backed up his wife’s allegations, while Waters strongly denied the assertion.

While Gilmour has largely stayed mum about the situation, he once spoke out about the feud in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“It’s boring. It’s over,” Gilmour said of his dispute with Waters. “As I said before, he left our pop group when I was in my 30s, and I’m a pretty old chap now, and the relevance of it is not there.”

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