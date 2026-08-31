This Torrid Bob Dylan Lyric Was a Statement of Independence (From What We Don’t Know)

It’s one of the most lyrically intense songs in the Bob Dylan catalog. Dylan delivers those fiery words with unhinged passion, his voice wavering from the melody time and again as if it can no longer be bothered to stay in line.

All that said, it’s impossible to say exactly what “Dirge”, released by Dylan in 1974, is about. We know he wants something or someone eradicated from his life. But we can’t be sure who or what it is.

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Making ‘Waves’

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Bob Dylan made every effort to steer clear of the spotlight for about an eight-year stretch. That time period began with his 1966 motorcycle accident. And it pretty much ended with the release of the Planet Waves album in January 1974.

Dylan collaborated on the album with his old buddies in The Band. The LP also served the purpose of promoting a massive tour that the two acts did as co-headliners in 1974. No longer was Dylan hiding out in Woodstock with his wife and family. He was diving headfirst back into the life of a rock star.

Planet Waves is mostly an easy-rolling, good-natured affair. But “Dirge” wildly diverges from the overall vibe. On the track, Dylan played the piano, while The Band’s Robbie Robertson tiptoed all around the piano and vocals with his acoustic guitar. Even if Dylan had never sung a word, the track still would have mesmerized.

What would inspire this song with a title referencing funereal rites? Some have speculated Dylan had just shaken free of drugs. Others feel “Dirge” was a test run for the songs of marital discontent on Blood On The Tracks, his next studio album. A few other possibilities have arisen. Dylan never specified, nor does it matter. If anything, the mystery only adds to the song’s power.

Examining the Lyrics of “Dirge”

Dylan starts “Dirge” out with a powerhouse couplet. “I hate myself for loving you and the weakness that it showed/You were just a painted face down Suicide Road.” This is a song that pulls no punches: “I hate myself for loving you and I’m glad the curtain fell.”

In the name of honesty, Dylan admits that his antagonist wasn’t all bad: “And the mercy that you showed to me, who ever would have guessed?” But he realizes the depths of his malaise: “That hollow place where martyrs weep and angels play with sin.”

“Dirge” is full of captivating one-liners, à la “In this age of fiberglass I’m searching for a gem” and “I’ve paid the price of solitude, but at least I’m out of debt.” They’re all in service of a larger story about how this person or entity dragged him to the edge of oblivion. “We stared into each other’s eyes till one of us would break,” he wails. “No use to apologize, what difference would it make?”

The final verse gives him the chance to send one final message, suggesting that his enemy avoid the “naked truth” for fear it might expose them. With the final couplet, Dylan suggests he’s going to come out the other side of this drama just fine. “Lady Luck, who shines on me, will tell you where I’m at,” he promises. “I hate myself for loving you, but I should get over that.”

Notice that he doesn’t say that he will definitely get over it. The downcast music and Dylan’s quivering voice imply that there’s no sure thing when it comes to getting clear of this, whoever or whatever it might have been.

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