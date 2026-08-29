The Bill Withers Lyric That Immortalized a Family Elder in 1971

Grandmothers often make passing appearances in pop songs. But rarely are they the center of attention in the narrative. Among the relatively few songs like that, “Grandma’s Hands”, written and performed by Bill Withers, stands pretty tall.

The song is one of the standouts on Withers’ 1971 debut album Just As I Am. And it lent one of the earliest indications that he was coming at his songs with a unique perspective compared to other singer-songwriters.

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“Hands” of Healing

Bill Withers didn’t look at music as a salvation or his life’s calling. He didn’t look at it as a professional possibility until he was closing in on his 30s. By that point, he had already found steady work. But for some reason, he thought that he could maybe get the job done as well as, if not better than, the folks he heard on the radio.

Because he didn’t grow up playing the guitar, he often played minimally, just enough to spark the melody of his songs. He then left it up to his collaborators to fill things out. And an excellent group of collaborators they were, including, on “Grandma’s Hands”, legends like Booker T. Jones, Donald “Duck” Dunn, and Stephen Stills.

Unlike many of the other singer-songwriters of the early 70s, Withers mostly stayed away from heavily confessional, navel-gazing types of material. Instead, he tended towards the observational, the slice of life. “Grandma’s Hands” fell into that category, for sure, as he immortalized his Grandma Galloway.

Galloway was a towering figure in Withers’ life as he grew up in Slab Fork, West Virginia. The lyrics to the song testify to her wisdom, her kindness, and to Withers’ abiding love for her. Sung with unmistakable passion, “Grandma’s Hands” might just have you thinking fondly back to the elders in your own family.

Behind the Lyrics of “Grandma’s Hands”

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The first memory that “Grandma’s Hands” conjures speaks to Withers early indoctrination into music and church. He mentions her clapping and playing the tambourine at services. But then it segues into her concern for her grandson. “She’d say, ‘Billy, don’t you run so fast,” Withers remembers. “’Might fall on a piece of glass/Might be snakes there in that grass.’”

In the second verse, Withers explains the generosity and empathy his grandmother extended to the community. “Grandma’s hands,” he sings. “Soothe the local unwed mother.” Later in the verse, he remembers the advice she’d pass along to these women: “She’d say, ‘Baby, Grandma understands/That you really loved that man/Put yourself in Jesus’ hands.’”

The simple gestures are given great importance, such as how she offered him candy or “picked me up each time I fell.” Her gentility shines through in the closing lines. Withers recalls how she looked after him even when others were ready to punish sins that were far less than biblical. “She’d say, ‘Mattie don’t you whip that boy,” he sings. “’What you want to spank him for?/He didn’t drop no apple core.’”

“But I don’t have Grandma anymore,” Withers explains in the closing moments. It’s his subtle way of telling his listeners that it’s best to recognize the people you love when they’re around to appreciate it. It’s just one more moment of grace in “Grandma’s Hands,” a moving tribute and important lesson wrapped up in one special song.

(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)