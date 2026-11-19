In 1993, Tim McGraw released his self-titled debut album. Since that moment, he has expanded his stardom to include breaking records, winning Grammys, and sharing a love with his wife, Faith Hill. If that wasn’t enough, just a few weeks ago, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. A historic year for McGraw, he hoped to end it on a high note at the 2026 CMA Awards. Although he gained a nomination, nothing compared to when he proved why he remained a top name in the genre.

Throughout the CMA Awards, country music celebrated the next era of female stars that included Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, and Ella Langley. For Wilson, she pulled double duty at the awards, hosting and performing. McGraw also had double duty. Although not the host, McGraw was nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

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But when it came time for McGraw to take the stage, he didn’t have to worry about adding another trophy to his shelf—he’d already secured one just hours earlier. McGraw was among the early CMA winners announced ahead of the ceremony, making history as the first artist to win Musical Event of the Year five times. His record-breaking fifth victory came courtesy of “McArthur,” a collaboration with HARDY, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen.

But McGraw wasn’t done celebrating. When he took the stage later that evening, he turned back the clock, bringing the spirit of 90s country to life with “Don’t Take the Girl.”

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As for his historic win, McGraw collaborated with Hardy, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen on the track “McArthur.” The song centered on the importance of legacy as each family struggled to keep their land. With some wanting to sell and others wanting to preserve the land their ancestors walked, the track asked the question, “When you pass on, what you gonna pass down?”

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While performing and winning at the CMA Awards is undoubtedly a great night, McGraw was simply enjoying himself. Having become a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, there wasn’t much left for the singer to achieve.

During McGraw’s acceptance speech, he highlighted the years of late nights, endless roads, and missed birthdays. And although he created timeless songs, he considered country stardom to be second to fatherhood as he told his children, “You’re the best thing we’ve ever made. Nothing in our careers even comes close.”

And for those wondering if it was all worth it – McGraw concluded, “Getting here comes with a cost. But standing here tonight but … man it’s worth it.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)