Concertgoer Complains After Tim McGraw Posts a Video She Took of His Onstage Tumble

Tim McGraw took a tumble on stage, and one fan wants credit for catching a video of the moment. During his Cincinnati concert, the country singer slipped while standing on top of a speaker and fell to the floor.

Of course, the moment went viral online, with attendee Sheena Wethington posting one clip that racked up more than 360,000 views.

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In a follow up post, Wethington alleged that McGraw’s camp used her video on the singer’s own account without giving her credit for capturing it.

“Tim McGraw stole my video. Well, maybe not him specifically, but someone in his team,” she claimed. “… You’ve probably seen the video of him falling. It probably was my video.”

“When I posted that video, I did a clip at the beginning of him falling and used the popular sound, ‘Yep, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation,’” Wethington continued. “I then proceeded to have a video of what led up to him falling.”

Fan Calls Out Tim McGraw for Using Her Video

While many people reposted her video, Wethington said that they either gave her credit or sought permission to do so. Neither McGraw nor his team did so, though, Wethington said.

“I’m scrolling on social media on Friday night and I see that Tim McGraw posted. I’m like, ‘That video looks very familiar,’” she said. “And also, the sound on that video was also the same sound, the popular sound that I used.”

“So, they took my video, re-edited it, and then did the same exact sound that I used, stole my idea, and then reposted it on Tim McGraw’s page,” Wethington claimed. “Never did they ask if they could use the video. Never did they credit me.”

Wethington went on to ask her followers if they think that this is something she “should be mad about or is it just the nature of the beast on posting on social media?”

“Let me know if I shouldn’t be mad about this, cause I kind of am,” she admitted.

McGraw is currently on his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour. The trek kicked off on July 9. He’s set to play shows through September, the last scheduled show of the run slated to be held on Sept. 26 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage

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