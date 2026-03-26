Why Tim McGraw Was Dreading His Country Music Hall of Fame Phone Call

Spending more than three decades in country music, Tim McGraw has built up quite the resume, with 25 No. 1 songs, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, and more than 80 million records sold across the globe. When the Country Music Hall of Fame announced its 2026 inductees last week, it came as no surprise that McGraw was leading the class. Or at least, it came as no surprise to everyone but the “Don’t Take the Girl” crooner himself.

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Tim McGraw Braced for Bad News Ahead of Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Announcement

Currently, Tim McGraw is gearing up for his headlining Pawn Shop Guitar Tour, which kicks off July 9 in Bethel, New York. With special guests The Chicks, Lady A, 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne, the 33-date trek will wrap up Sept. 26 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Weeks before he learned of his impending Country Music Hall of Fame induction, McGraw, 58, was in New York with his wife, fellow country superstar Faith Hill, supporting their youngest daughter, Audrey, as she played a few gigs around the city. While there, his management team reached out and asked the “Live Like You Were Dying” hitmaker to hop on a call regarding his upcoming tour.

Immediately, McGraw assumed the worst. “They told me that they needed a conference call about my tour. And of course, in my negative thinking way, the only thing I could think of was, ‘Well, the tour sales aren’t going very well, so they’re going to tell me I’m going to have to cancel some shows,’” he told Country Now moments after the Country Music Hall of Fame announcement.

To his surprise, Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association, also joined the call. Still clueless, McGraw assumed she was going to ask him to perform at a benefit concert for the Hall of Fame.

“And then they told me what was going on and I had them stop and repeat,” he said.

[RELATED: Tim McGraw Shares an Emotional Celebration With Wife Faith Hill After Learning of His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction]

“The Highest Honor You Can Get”

Tim McGraw will formally join the Country Music Hall of Fame during the Medallion Ceremony in October. He is being inducted into the Modern Era Artist category alongside Paul Overstreet (Songwriter category) and The Stanley Brothers (Veterans Era Artist category)

“Well, it’s the highest honor you can get,” McGraw told Country Now. “I think other than marrying my wife and having our three daughters, nothing beats this. I mean, this is something that I don’t even think you dare to dream about.”

Still, he admitted there’s just one thing that could top his own Hall of Fame induction.

“I was serious when I said, ‘The only day that can be better than this is when I’m sitting in the audience and Faith is standing up there giving her acceptance speech,’” McGraw said.

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