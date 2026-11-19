2026 has been a big year for Vince Gill. As he continued to explore his past with the 50 Years From Home EP series, the hitmaker also watched as the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry added “Go Rest High On That Mountain” to its catalog. From there, he was presented with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award and the Legacy Songwriter Icon Award. But even with all the accolades, Gill was a performer. And when taking the stage at the CMA Awards, he showcased the talent country music continued to celebrate.

Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson delivered one of the most emotional moments of in CMA Awards history, joining forces for a stunning rendition of Dolly Parton’s iconic hit “I Will Always Love You.” The country stars brought their powerful vocals together for a heartfelt duet that served as a touching tribute to one of country music’s most legendary figures.

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[RELATED: The 3 Best Songs Vince Gill Wrote for Other Artists (That He Should Have Kept for Himself)]

Vince Gill Nominated For Songwriters Hall OF Fame

While thrilled to perform at the CMA Awards, Gill was celebrating another major accomplishment. He was nominated for the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame. Some might consider it a tragedy he wasn’t already a member, but Gill saw it as an absolute honor.

Nominated alongside Lady Gaga, Jack White, Pink, Bob McDill, Will.i.am, and Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, Gill labeled storytellers to be his heros. “Some of my greatest heroes are songwriters and to be considered a songwriter is one of the greatest honors of my life. I love being a storyteller.”

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Although Gill wasn’t one to praise his own talents, the legendary Ken Burns was more than willing. “Vince is a storyteller who elevates truth into something transcendent. He is a master of his craft.”

Gill might have to wait until 2027 for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, but at the CMA Awards, he reminded fans that his legacy was already secured. From his unmistakable voice to his gift for storytelling, Gill mirrored everything that made the genre special.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)