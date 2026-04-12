Born in Oklahoma on This Day 69 Years Ago, the Eagles Guitarist and One of the Most Beloved Country Singers in Nashville

When first starting out in country music, many artists feel fortunate to get a good five to 10 years of success. Vince Gill—born on this day (April 12) in 1957—is at 50-plus years and counting. With 22 Grammy Awards—more than any other solo male country artist—four solo No. 1 hits, and seven albums certified Platinum or higher, the Norman, Oklahoma native remains one of Nashville’s most revered names. (He’s also one half of the city’s sweetest power couple alongside his wife, Christian pop star Amy Grant.) In honor of his 69th birthday, today we’re taking a look at the life and career of Vince Gill.

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Vince Gill’s Early Days in Bluegrass and Soft Rock

Growing up in Norman, Oklahoma, Gill learned to play banjo from his father, a federal appellate court judge and part-time country musician. By age 5, he could also play “Old Shep” on the guitar, and at 8, he made his live performing debut playing the Beach Boys’ “Long Tall Texan” with his half brother on a local radio show.

Vince Gill formed his first band, a bluegrass outfit called Mountain Smoke, after graduating high school. He played in various other bluegrass groups after Mountain Smoke disbanded, eventually moving to Los Angeles in 1976. That’s where he took over as lead vocalist for the soft rock group Pure Prairie League in 1978, leading them to a Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Let Me Love You Tonight”.

[RELATED: 5 of the Best Vince Gill Stories We’ve Ever Heard]

Finding a Home in Country Music

Vince Gill’s work with country artists Rodney Crowell and Rosanne Cash eventually led to a Nashville move in 1983. There, Gill embarked on a solo career, breaking through with the 1989 album When I Call Your Name.

The title track peaked at No. 2 on the Hot Country Song chart, earning both the Single and Song of the Year awards from the Country Music Association along with a Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

In addition to his undeniable vocal and guitar skills, Gill is also a seasoned songwriter, entering the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005.

With a resume this impressive, the only way to polish it is by joining a legendary rock band—which Gill did in 2017 when he began touring with the Eagles, replacing the late founding guitarist Glenn Frey.

“It really means something to me to be creative, and if I see myself improving, I want to nurture and foster that and continue, because it’s so dear to me, being musical, being creative, coming up with an idea, coming up with a story that could potentially move somebody, touch somebody,” Gill said recently. “It’s unbelievable to be able to have that gift, to be able to do that. So I’m trying to take full advantage of it.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images