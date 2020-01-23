PHISH, today, is announcing its summer 2020 tour. The 27-date trek begins on the west coast with two shows at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR, and culminates with the 10th anniversary celebration of the band’s Labor Day run at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park in Colorado. Other summer 2020 highlights include a two-nighter at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA, Phish’s first-ever performance in Arkansas, and a special three-night run on the beach in Atlantic City, NJ. The full itinerary is below.
A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Monday, February 3 at 12 Noon ET. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 7. Specific on sale information for each show is available at phish.com. Both the Atlanta and Atlantic City concerts will feature a special “Foundation Ticket” option that will include early admission, a dedicated viewing area, a Foundation lounge and bar with unique food offerings, an exclusive merchandise pack and much more. A portion of proceeds from each Foundation ticket will benefit the WaterWheel Foundation and the Piedmont Park Conservancy in Atlanta and the Surfrider Foundation in Atlantic City.
In a few weeks, Phish will return to Mexico for its fourth “Phish: Riviera Maya”, the band’s destination concert vacation taking place February 20 – 23. More details can be found HERE – the event is fully sold out.
PHISH – SUMMER 2020
JULY
14 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena
15 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena
17 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
18 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
19 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
21 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
22 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
24 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum
25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
31 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
AUGUST
1 – Atlanta, GA – Piedmont Park
2 – Atlanta, GA – Piedmont Park
4 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
5 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
7 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
8 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
9 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
11 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
12 – Hershey, PA Giant Center
14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Beach
15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Beach
16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Beach
SEPTEMBER
4 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
5 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
6 – Commerce City, CO – DICK’S Sporting Goods Park