While most of country music will pack the Bridgestone Arena for the 2026 CMA Awards, the celebration will be missing one of its top nominees, Cody Johnson. Heading into the biggest night in country music, Johnson scored four nominations for Single of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year. And to make it better, Johnson was expected to take the stage at the CMA Awards for a special performance. But that all changed when he announced he was skipping the event due to “mental and physical exhaustion.”

As Ella Langley and Chris Stapleton prepared to entertain millions of fans, Johnson revealed he would not be attending. Releasing a statement, Johnson said the decision had nothing to do with the CMA Awards. He explained, “I won’t be attending the CMA Awards tomorrow, and I want to be honest about why. After getting sick at the end of my UK tour earlier this month, I realized much of it stemmed from mental and physical exhaustion.”

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Aside from removing himself from the lineup, Johnson expanded on this statement, hoping that being truthful would help others. “At the end of the day, I’m a human being, no matter how much I tell myself and others I’m Superman. I have everything to be thankful for, but sometimes I put too much pressure on myself. I’m going to spend some time recouping at home; being grounded by my family is what I need most right now.”

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Cody Johnson Skips Performance At The CMA Awards

The decision from Johnson didn’t come easy. He admitted that he waited his entire life to be at this point in his career. “However, going 100 MPH all the time isn’t healthy, and I see that now.”

Needing to take a break from the spotlight, Johnson thanked fans for their continued support. As for the CMA Awards, Johnson’s absence would be noted. Besides being nominated, he was scheduled to perform. Although not able to make the event, fans will still have more than enough entertainment with Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Zach Top, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, and several others still performing.

Johnson might be missing the CMA Awards, but he will surely be watching from home. When the Country Music Association announced the nominees for Entertainer of the Year, he was placed in the category alongside Combs, Langley, Stapleton, and Wilson.

For Johnson, missing the CMA Awards was undoubtedly a difficult decision, especially with four nominations and a scheduled performance. But after years of chasing his dreams, the country star realized it was time to slow down.

Don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The CMA Awards will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)