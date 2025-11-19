Cody Johnson Keeps It Real About CMA Entertainer of the Year Award: “It’s Not Gonna Change Anything”

At the 59th annual 2025 CMA Awards, Cody Johnson is up for four different awards. Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and the big one, Entertainer of the Year. Well, we know he and Underwood will not be receiving the Music Video of the Year award, as that was given to Riley Green and Ella Langley this morning. However, the other three are still up for grabs, but Cody Johnson seems healthily indifferent about the results of tonight’s show.

Concerning the big award, Johnson’s competitors are Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Stapleton—the biggest of the big. That being so, Johnson divulged in an interview with ABC Radio Host Stephen Hubbard, ahead of tonight’s show, that every artist in the category is worthy of winning.

“I think that everybody in that category deserves it…Close your eyes, throw a dart at the board, whoever hits, I mean, it could’ve gone that way,” Johnson says. “I know all these people personally, they’re all my friends, so, yes, I want to win, but it’s hard not to be happy for any one of them if they do, because I admire their work so much,” added Cody Johnson.

Win or Lose, Cody Johnson is Still Going to Be Cody Johnson

Winning an award such as this one can often serve as a benefit and or a detriment to the artist who wins it. That is seemingly not the case for Cody Johnson in the slightest, because he divulged that no matter the outcome, nothing is going to change in his life.

During his interview with ABC’s Hubbard, Johnson stated, “Honestly, I’m one of those guys, like, no matter what I want, no matter what life throws, you just gotta keep going and keep performing. It’s not gonna change anything, if I win or if I don’t, for me.”

“It might for my management, it might for my label or whatever else, and all the logistics to go into booking shows, because now you’re booking the Entertainer of the Year, but for me, I’m not changing anything,” the Entertainer of the Year nominee added.

So, while the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award trophy would probably not be a sight for sore eyes on Johnson’s mantle, it seems the artist is simply happy to be in consideration.

To see if Cody Johnson walks away with the award, tune into ABC tonight at 8:00 pm EST.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage