Cody Johnson Reveals the George Strait Compliment That “Meant the World” to Him

Cody Johnson had more than a few fond memories of his time in country music. There was releasing his debut album, landing on the charts for the first time, and being named Entertainer of the Year. But among all the accolades, hit songs, and sold-out concerts, nothing compared to when he got the chance to open for George Strait at the University of Clemson. While a highlight for any singer, it wasn’t the performance but the 30-minute conversation they shared that Johnson will never forget.

With the stadium packed with thousands of screaming fans, Johnson got a taste of what it was like to be Strait. Although the size of the crowd would make any singer nervous, the country star was ready for the moment. But before taking the stage, he got the chance to speak with Strait about…golf.

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Speaking with Country Now, Johnson admitted the conversation went differently than he imagined. “I got to go sit on the bus with George and have a 30-minute conversation about nothing. Really, we talked about golf. We talked about cattle, you know, and being from Texas.”

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George Strait Ready To Kick Cody Johnson’s “A**”

Just happy to be in his presence, Johnson was shocked by what Strait said next. “To hear George Strait say to me like, ‘Son, you’re doing it the right way.’ Like, ‘Don’t change anything you’re doing here. You’re doing it the right way and man, I’m proud of you and you’re representing Texas, you’re representing country music well, you’re representing Cowboys well’ and it just meant the world to me.”

Gaining the respect from Strait, Johnson decided to share that he had broken the attendance record at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Bringing in more than 80,000 fans, apparently, Strait had no idea.

“He said, ‘Do what?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I busted your record at Houston Rodeo at NRG Stadium.’ He said, ‘Well, I guess I’ll have to come back eventually and kick your a**.’ And I said, ‘I hope you do because I want to watch because that gives me a reason to come back.’”

The two Texas stars may have joked about records and competition, but there was nothing but respect between them. For Johnson, a few words from Strait were enough to make an already unforgettable night truly special.

(Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)