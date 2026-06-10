Willie Nelson Had a Much Different Title for His Hit Song “Crazy” at First, and Thank Goodness He Changed It

A little bit of revising can go a long way, as proven by the original title that Willie Nelson was about to call his future hit, “Crazy”. The still-struggling singer-songwriter wrote the track that Patsy Cline would later make famous in the late 1950s. Featuring Nelson’s earnest vocal delivery and a jazz-inspired guitar arrangement, it was a far cry from the usual country music offerings of the day.

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But the world might have never known about the song had it not been for Nelson’s keen business acumen, which encouraged him to change his original title to the one we know today.

Willie Nelson Used a Different Adjective for “Crazy” at First

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline (and written by Willie Nelson) is an all-time country classic. Even those who don’t consider themselves country fans would likely recognize the opening lines, “Crazy, I’m crazy for feelin’ so lonely / I’m crazy / crazy for feelin’ so blue.” However, as Nelson has disclosed in multiple interviews over the years, the original title of that song was “Stupid”. Now, sing those same lines back: “Stupid, I’m stupid for feelin’ so lonely / I’m stupid, stupid for feeling so blue.”

Suddenly, the heartbreak turns into full-on self-aggrandizing. As Nelson put it during a 1997 installment of VH1’s Storytellers with Johnny Cash, the original title “didn’t sound very euphonious.”

And indeed, it’s hard to imagine Patsy Cline agreeing to perform a song in which she called herself stupid multiple times—especially considering she wasn’t that “crazy” about the song to begin with (sorry, we had to).

He Probably Felt Stupid When He First Shopped the Song to Patsy

Patsy Cline already knew of Willie Nelson by the time she first heard “Crazy”. She had already heard—and rejected—Nelson’s other composition, “Night Life”, and she expressed disinterest in hearing any future Nelson originals. So, when Pamper Music song plugger Hank Cochran eventually got permission from Nelson to show Cline “Crazy”, Nelson decided to sit out in the car and wait while Cochran visited Cline in her home, so as not to upset the country singer.

“I took it in and said, ‘Patsy, I think I got a hit,’” Cochran later recalled, per Willie Nelson: An Epic Life. “‘Whose is this?’ Patsy asked. ‘It’s Willie’s,’ Hank said. ‘Where’s Willie?’ She asked. ‘He’s settin’ out there in the car. He’s too embarrassed to come in.’ ‘Well, I’m going to get that little son of a b****,’ Patsy declared. She went out there and drug his a** in and had him sing it to her until she learned it.”

Ultimately, both Cline and Nelson were wrong. Nelson was wrong in his belief that his presence would anger Cline, and Cline was wrong in her belief that Nelson couldn’t come up with a hit single to fit her style. Cline’s rendition of “Crazy” achieved tremendous crossover success and became a career-defining hit for both her and Nelson.

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