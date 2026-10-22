Zach Bryan Once Said He Didn’t Want To Be a Country Musician—Now He’s Outsold George Strait

Zach Bryan was having a historic year even before becoming the fifth-highest-selling country artist in history. Looking over the last few months, the country star released his latest album, With Heaven on Top, back in January. He followed that with not only a world tour, but his EP, Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs, in October. And while it didn’t happen in 2026, a little over a year ago, he set the record for the highest-attended concert in U.S. history. On his way to becoming one of the biggest names in music, Bryan crossed a major milestone thanks to “I Remember Everything.”

When Bryan decided to sell his publishing catalog, he proved his worth when reports revealed he was paid a whopping $350 million for those rights. But with hits like “Burn, Burn, Burn,” “Sun To Me,” and “Something in the Orange,” all going Platinum, it started to make sense. Although he loved adding another Platinum track to his legacy, Bryan’s duet with Kacey Musgraves on “I Remember Everything” just landed him Diamond status.

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On Wednesday, Bryan became the fifth-highest-selling country artist of all time thanks to selling 125.5 million units in the United States alone. That placed him in elite company as the eighth-highest-selling act in country music. He surpassed iconic voices like George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Kenny Chesney. If Bryan wanted to sit at the top, he would have to beat Garth Brooks, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and Luke Bryan.

While Bryan may reject the “country musician” label, he’s still managing to rewrite the genre’s record books.

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Just Dropped Millions on an Original Jack Kerouac Manuscript]

Zach Bryan Makes History With Each New Release

But what about “I Remember Everything?” The collaboration with Musgraves was originally released in 2023. And over the last three years, the song sold a staggering 10 million units. Awarded a Diamond certification, the track became only the 28th country song to go Diamond. Bryan sat in a group with Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Combs, and more.

If that wasn’t enough, Bryan was one of only six country artists to hold two or more singles that reached the Diamond milestone. That category included Combs, Jason Aldean, Bryan, and Brown. Wallen was also on that list with six songs.

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And to finish off Bryan’s historic year, he caught the attention of Spotify when “Heading South” became his latest hit to cross one billion streams on the platform. It was such a rare feat that he was just the third country singer with at least three songs to hit the mark.

With a Diamond single, another billion-stream song, and his name sitting among the best-selling country artists in history, Bryan had little left to prove in 2026. And at only 30 years old, he was only beginning to build his legacy.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)