Zach Bryan and Shane Gillis Trade Lines for a Warren Zevon Cover That Will Have You Grinning From Cheek to Cheek

Zach Bryan got off to a running start in 2026. He married Samantha Leonard before releasing his sixth studio album, With Heaven On Top, in January. Currently, the Grammy winner is embarking on his globe-crossing With Heaven On Tour in support of his latest record. After an unfortunate cancellation earlier this month in his home state of Oklahoma—Bryan’s first in five years—the country music hitmaker is back on the road entertaining fans with his wildly energetic live shows. During Saturday’s (April 18) stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, he surprised the crowd with a cameo from stand-up comedian Shane Gillis.

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After electrifying the crowd with fan favorites like “Something in the Orange”, “Pink Skies”, and “Heading South”, Zach Bryan welcomed the Tires star and podcast host, 38, to the stage at Bank of America Stadium for a cover of Warren Zevon’s “Lawyers, Guns and Money”.

One audience member shared footage of the moment to X/Twitter, writing, “It was, uh, really something.”

My kid and I drove down to Charlotte to see @zachlanebryan tonight. He brought Shane Gillis out in the encore to sing “Lawyers, Guns, and Money”. It was, uh, really something. pic.twitter.com/QmXZ0r1PSl — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) April 19, 2026

While Gillis is no stranger to the stage, he seemed a bit out of his element performing alongside the “I Remember Everything” singer. Still, both men grinned broadly as they traded lines. I’m hiding in Honduras, I’m a desperate man / Send lawyers, guns, and money / The s— has hit the fan.

“I lost my mind when they were both onstage together!” exclaimed one TikTok user. “Like someone freaking pinch me NOW!!!!”

Gillis had his own show just up the road at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center the same night.

Zach Bryan is a Warren Zevon Fan

Saturday night wasn’t the first time Zach Bryan has taken on the closing track from Warren Zevon’s 1978 album Excitable Boy. The CMA-nominated artist delivered his take on “Lawyers, Guns and Money” during his April 2025 set at the Stagecoach Festival.

[RELATED: Zach Bryan’s New Album Knocks Morgan Wallen Out of the Top Spot]

Bryan has dubbed the Jackson Browne-produced hit as “his favorite song of all time.” About a man whose onetime fling with an undercover Russian waitress lands in some Cold War-era hot water, Zevon reportedly wrote “Lawyers, Guns, and Money” on some wet cocktail napkins in Hawaii.

Apparently, the inspiration followed “a long day of improbable and grotesque mischief,” Zevon said.

Featured image by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images