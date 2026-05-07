Zach Bryan Reacts To Fan Criticism Over Viral Video With Sharp Response

The weekend was a big moment for Mississippi State University as they welcomed Zach Bryan for their first-ever full-stadium concert. Marking a historic moment for the campus, one fan was on cloud 9 since Bryan was one of his favorite country singers. Knowing that Bryan would be around the campus, the fan patiently waited to see him, hoping to get a picture. But instead, the country singer appeared to yell a popular line from Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave before speeding off and deactivating his social media.

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The moment happened in Starkville, Mississippi, when Bryan traveled to the campus for his With Heaven On Tour. While driving an SUV, the fan approached and simply asked for a picture. But it seemed that Bryan didn’t even hear what the fan was saying as he yelled, “You think any ghosts ever come out of the walls with a big c**shot?”

@loganw_24 Been a Zach Bryan fan for abt 4 years now and I’m like his number 1 fan. When my friends think of Zach Bryan they think of me. This happend this past weekend at Starkville Mississippi about 1pm. I gotten there really early to be at the gates and saw him as I was walking up. I don’t take it to heart for what he said, but still calling a fan a c*mshot after asking for a photo is kinda crazy. Like I said it don’t bother me that much but if he had said it to anyone else they would be more depressed. I love the guys music a lot but it’s hard to support someone with this intention and personality towards others. I’m not trying to get him canceled or anything it’s just a showing of his true self. Love his music but don’t love the act. I hope everyone who sees this can get what I’m trying to say. Thank you. #jesuslovesyou #daveportnoy #zachbryan #barstool @Dave Portnoy @Barstool Sports #fyp ♬ awww so cute – Cherri ⁉️

Although an unusual line to scream at a fan, Bryan was reciting a line from the hit show I Think You Should Leave. The sketch comedy show, helmed by Robinson, featured a skit that had him touring a haunted house. But it was Robinson’s inability to stop asking inappropriate questions that was the true horror show. Offering some context to the situation, it’s safe to say Bryan might be a fan of the comedian.

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Comes Through for Fans, but Forced To Cut Nebraska Concert Short]

Zach Bryan Goes On The Defense With Social Media Blackout

As for the fan, they discussed the unusual incident, writing in the caption, “Been a Zach Bryan fan for abt 4 years now and I’m like his number 1 fan. When my friends think of Zach Bryan they think of me. This happend this past weekend at Starkville Mississippi about 1pm. I gotten there really early to be at the gates and saw him as I was walking up. I don’t take it to heart for what he said, but still calling a fan a c*mshot after asking for a photo is kinda crazy.”

While considering himself Bryan’s top fan, he added that the moment didn’t bother him. But at the same time, “I love the guys music a lot but it’s hard to support someone with this intention and personality towards others. I’m not trying to get him canceled or anything it’s just a showing of his true self. Love his music but don’t love the act.”

With the fan only wanting to share their side of the story, it didn’t take long before Bryan posted his own thoughts about the video. He wrote, “You guys are so soft & weird.” Posting the message on May 6, the country singer followed it by deleting his social media.

Never shying away from speaking his mind online, this latest controversy once again divided fans over Bryan’s behavior and sense of humor. Either way, the incident only added more attention to Bryan’s already unpredictable public persona.

(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)