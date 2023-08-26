10 One-Hit Wonders and the Stories Behind Their Brief Fame

Every band dreams of making it big. But among those that do, some can’t seem to replicate their success more than just once. Popular culture has deemed these bands “one-hit wonders” — groups that recorded hits we all know and love, some of which have defined their genres. Some, such as the 2011 hit “Somebody That I Used To Know,” are considered an important cultural expression from their native country. You know these ten one-hit wonders, but you probably don’t know the stories behind them.

1. “Come On Eileen” — Dexys Midnight Runners, 1982

An essential song of the 1980s was the catchy, Celtic-influenced “Come On Eileen.” Yet the band that recorded it was virtually unknown. Dexys Midnight Runners landed solidly on the list of bands influencing the Second British Invasion of the 1980s. The song resulted from an exhausting writing process that caused tension in the band and caused one member to quit. Ultimately, “Come On Eileen” was the group’s only major hit.

2. “Rock Me Amadeus” — Falco, 1986

A song about the life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart doesn’t sound like a great rock hit. Yet “Rock Me Amadeus,” recorded by Austrian punk rocker Falco, was one of the biggest releases of the decade. While the stanzas are in German, the hypnotic, repeated English chorus became the song’s hallmark. The song climbed to No. 1 on charts around the world, the first German-language song to do so. Though Falco had other modest successes in Europe, he never had another global hit.

3. “Video Killed The Radio Star” — The Buggles, 1979

Almost any list of one-hit wonders will include the 1979 hit “Video Killed The Radio Star” by new wave pop band The Buggles. In some ways, it has come to be considered the quintessential one-hit wonder. Its prescient lyrics came true when the song’s music video became the first to air on MTV, ushering in an age of music videos as art. Its intensely nostalgic lyrics and high energy-rhythm landed it at the top of the charts in 16 countries.

4. “Take On Me” — a-ha, 1985

“Take On Me,” the 1985 hit from Norwegian pop band a-ha, has become known as the quintessential sound of the 1980s music scene. The track pioneered several digital recording techniques that would become popular throughout the decade. It reached No. 1 on the charts worldwide, including the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. But it was MTV that bolstered the supreme popularity of “Take On Me.” a-ha’s innovative music video, featuring the singers imposed into an animated story, has become one of the most famous music videos of all time and was nominated for eight MTV Video Music Awards.

5. Tubthumping — Chumbawumba, 1997

Mention the name of British rock band Chumbawumba; the first song that will come to anyone’s mind is 1997’s “Tubthumping.” But the track came from their eighth studio album, recorded when the band members felt deeply discouraged about their future. The repeated chorus of “I get knocked down, but I get up again” was intensely autobiographical. “Tubthumping” became an anthem of resilience and flew to the top of the charts, peaking at No. 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

6. “Tainted Love” — Soft Cell, 1981

The Eurocentric synth-pop wave of the 1980s was perfectly encapsulated in “Tainted Love,” released in 1981 by British band Soft Cell. However, the duo was not the original performer. The song was an adaptation of a Gloria Jones song from 1964. “Tainted Love” underwent many adaptations throughout the 1960s and 1970s, but none proved successful. It wasn’t until Soft Cell adapted it as a slower, electronic song that it became known as a dance hit.

7. “Somebody That I Used To Know” — Gotye, 2011

Australian musician Gotye had released several successful hits in Europe and Australia, but it wasn’t until he recorded “Somebody That I Used To Know” that he became a worldwide hit. It has become known as his signature song. The song won two Grammy Awards and topped charts worldwide, even becoming one of the best-selling digital singles in history. Gotye retired as a solo artist in 2014, having never replicated the success of “Somebody That I Used To Know.”

8. “Baby Got Back” — Sir Mix-a-Lot, 1992

Hip-hop was still in its early days as a mainstream genre when Sir Mix-a-Lot released “Baby Got Back” in 1992. The song drew ire from people who objected to its sexual content, even describing it as misogynistic. However, the rapper said he intended it to be a rebuttal to unhealthy body image and a redefinition of beauty as something more than thin and European. The music video featured plus-sized women of color. “Baby Got Back” peaked at No. 1 on the US charts and won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

9. “Eye of The Tiger” — Survivor, 1982

Survivor’s now-legendary hit “Eye of The Tiger” rose to fame as the soundtrack of the 1982 movie Rocky III, but it wasn’t originally slated to be in the film. Director Sylvester Stallone wanted to use “Another One Bites The Dust,” but Queen refused him permission. The resulting track won a Grammy Award and an Academy Award nomination, maintaining the No. 1 spot on the US charts for six weeks. “Eye of The Tiger” remains irrevocably linked with the training montage of Rocky III and has been parodied countless times.

10. “Macarena” — Los Del Rio, 1996

“Macarena” took the world by storm in 1996 thanks to its infectious beat and the accompanying dance craze. Though it was released in 1993, it was until a remix three years later that it became an international hit. The members of Los Del Rio were inspired to write the song after seeing a Flamenco dancer perform in Venezuela in 1992. They immediately came up with the opening line of the chorus. “Macarena” was an international dance hit and broke records for remaining in the top 100 for 60 weeks. It was later voted No. 1 on VH1’s 100 Greatest One-Hit Wonders list.

Photo by Brian Cooke/Redferns