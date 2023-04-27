The term “one-hit wonder” is, at times, tinged with negativity. A musician or group has a smash success so big that it is impossible to one-up again and again; shouldn’t that say something about the hit and its hitmakers?

The 1970s were rife with these wonders. Craftsmen and women of such unbeatable hits that their names go down in music history as one-and-done legends, a feat not easily mastered in such a fickle industry. Below are 7 one-hit wonders of the 1970s that have proven there is something singular about a sole success.

1. “Play That Funky Music” – Wild Cherry

Before 1976, Wild Cherry had spent much of their career trying to make it as hard rock musicians, but one fated night forced them to face the music and realize that disco was the answer. The Ohio-formed band seemed to change their sound overnight, reappearing on the club scene with a new secret weapon: “Play That Funky Music.”

The dance-ready hit was what the disco-hungry crowds of the decade so desperately wanted. The song became the band’s big break and they garnered several accolades thanks to it, including a couple of nods at that year’s Grammys. However, a follow-up success of equal caliber proved difficult for the outfit, and “Play That Funky Music” would ultimately be their one hit.

2. “O-o-h Child” – Five Stairsteps

Chicago’s family band, the Five Stairsteps, may not have hit No. 1 with their soft soul song “O-o-h Child” when they released it in 1970, but it is regarded as the definitive soul classic today. Since the building ballad—punctuated by triumphant horns and carried on sensual vocals—exploded onto the R&B scene, it has been an irresistible earworm. The tune has been covered by everyone and continues to be sandwiched into every possible movie soundtrack.

“O-o-h Child” is timeless, a song so good it didn’t need a follow-up in order to cement the Five Stairsteps’ legacy.

3. “Ring My Bell” – Anita Ward

You can ring my beeeeeeeell, ring my bell! Anita Ward’s 1979 hit, “Ring My Bell,” was, and is still today, a disco masterpiece. Spacey and twinkling; lyrically simplistic, but a synthesized treasure, the tune may have been her only hit, but who needs another when “Ring My Bell” is concerned?

4. “One Toke Over the Line” – Brewer & Shipley

When a group comes out swinging with a debut single like “One Toke Over the Line,” a follow-up seems almost impossible. Brewer & Shipley’s 1970 tune became an unexpected hit upon its release, marijuana references and all. Their follow-up songs failed to see the same success, and by the end of the 1970s, Brewer & Shipley had called it quits. However, they regrouped in the 1990s and have been touring together part-time ever since.

5. “Kung Fu Fighting” – Carl Douglas

Another unbeatable debut single, “Kung Fu Fighting” was Carl Douglas’ disco magnum opus. The 1974 track became an international No. 1 hit and a dance club favorite with its shuffling groove and bright synths.

6. “Turn the Beat Around” – Vicki Sue Robinson

Arguably the disco classic, “Turn the Beat Around” skyrocketed up the dance chart upon its single release in 1976. Vicki Sue Robinson was the voice behind the bright, beat-riddled hit, a voice that became synonymous with the tune and vice-versa. Despite the track charting internationally and garnering her a Grammy nomination, Robinson failed to see follow-up success. “Turn the Beat Around” lives on today as an infectious hit still.

7. “Afternoon Delight” – Starland Vocal Band

The 1970s wouldn’t have been complete without the sexually suggestive “Afternoon Delight” to whet soft rock appetites. The short-lived Starland Vocal Band delivered, gifting the world the 1976 classic. “Afternoon Delight” became an international success on sing-ability alone, but has since been relegated to a joke in modern-day television and film. It is a hit, nonetheless, one that never earned a follow-up, but maybe it was never meant to. Perfection shouldn’t be messed with, right?

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images