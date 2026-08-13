13 Years Ago Today, We Said Goodbye to the Songwriter Best Known for His Work With Buck Owens and Merle Haggard

Thirteen years ago today (August 13), country music songwriter Gene Price died at age 69. While information about him online is scant, Price played a crucial role in the innovation of the “Bakersfield sound” that came to dominate country music in the 1950s. He worked closely with two of the movement’s pivotal figures, Buck Owens and Merle Haggard. Writing numerous songs in partnership with Owens, Price was also a member of Haggard’s famed backing band, the Strangers.

Who Was Gene Price?

Born February 27, 1944, in Shamrock, Texas, Gene Price played bass with Haggard for about a year. His time with the Strangers spanned from 1969 to 1970.

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He featured on the definitive 1969 live album Okie from Muskogee, which features classics such as “Mama Tried”, “Silver Wings,” “Swinging Doors,” “I’m a Lonesome Fugitive,” and the title track.

Additionally, Price contributed lead vocals to the song “In The Arms of Love”, which he co-wrote with Owens.

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Later, country singer Susan Raye, Wynn Stewart, and Freddie Hart also put their own spin on “In the Arms of Love”.

It isn’t clear why Price left the Strangers. However, Okie From Muskogee is the only Merle Haggard album on which he is credited.

But if you can only be associated with one of the Hag’s albums, Okie From Muskogee is a solid choice.

Considered one of the definitive examples of the influential “Bakersfield Sound”, the album topped the Billboard country albums chart and hit number 46 on the pop chart.

It also won the Academy of Country Music award for Album of the Year in 1969, earning the same honor from the Country Music Association the following year.

[RELATED: 56 Years Ago Today, Merle Haggard Was at No. 1 With the Album (And Title Track) That Became a Cultural Flashpoint]

Writing With Buck Owens

The bulk of Gene Price’s resume happened with Buck Owens at his side.

In addition to “In the Arms of Love”, the pair penned many a heartfelt ballad together. Some examples of their work include “The Biggest Storm of All,” “Natural Born Loser,” “Across This Town and Gone,” “Something’s Wrong,” “I’ll Be Alright Tomorrow,” and “I’ve Carried the Torch Much Too Long”.

Apart from Owens, Price wrote “Let’s Keep The Memories Warm” entirely on his own. Country singer-songwriter Terry Stafford recorded the track for his 1973 album Say, Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose.

And Price’s success wasn’t only limited to the country charts. Soul queen Aretha Franklin recorded his self-penned track “Come To Me” twice within a 10-year span.

Featured image by David Redfern/Redferns