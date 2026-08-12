13 Years Ago Today, Country Music Said Goodbye to a Revolutionary Outlaw and One-Third of a Famed Sibling Trio

While Tompall Glaser never quite reached the same level of solo stardom as his fellow outlaw country artists Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, his impact on the movement is undeniable. Alongside Nelson, Jennings, and Jessi Colter, Glaser introduced the term “outlaw country” into the common vernacular with the the 1976 compilation Wanted! The Outlaws, the first country album ever to sell a million copies.

After finding success with younger siblings Chuck and Jim as Tompall & the Glaser Brothers, the three opened their own studio, Glaser Sound, in 1970. Located in Nashville, Glaser Sound became a hotspot for artists seeking control over their own work.

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Tompall Glaser died on this day (August 12) in 2013 at age 79 in Nashville after battling a long illness. Today, we’re looking back at his numerous contributions to country music.

Tompall Glaser Was the Leader of This Sibling Trio

Born September 3, 1933, in Spalding, Nebraska, Thomas Paul “Tompall” Glaser taught his younger brothers Chuck and Jim how to sing harmony to his lead.

Those childhood lessons laid the groundwork for their success as Tompall & the Glaser Brothers, formed in the late 1950s.

In 1957, they performed on Arthur Godfrey’s TV show, catching the attention of country star Marty Robbins. Robbins then signed the brothers to his label, Robbins Records.

However, their lone single, “Five Penny Nickel”, received little traction, and Robbins would eventually sell their contract to Decca Records. They relocated to Nashville, where they mainly sang backup for the “El Paso” crooner.

After Chuck returned from a stint in the U.S. Army in 1961, Johnny Cash hired the trio as a supporting touring act. They sang backup on the Man in Black’s 1963 hit “Ring of Fire”.

This led to the Glaser brothers connecting with producer Jack Clement, who helped sign them to MGM Records.

Tompall & the Glaser Brothers would go on to score 12 top 40 hits for MGM Records. They scored their first top 10 hit, “Rings”, in 1971. This came one year after winning the Country Music Association Award for Vocal Group of the Year.

Flying Solo

After the trio disbanded in 1973, Tompall Glaser embarked on a solo career.

His highest-charting solo single was the Shel Silverstein-penned “Put Another Log on the Fire,” which peaked at number 21 on Billboard Hot Country Singles’ chart in 1975.

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A brief reunion in the late 1970s saw Tompall & the Glaser Brothers reach their commercial peak with a cover of Kris Kristofferson’s “Lovin’ Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again),” which reached number two on the country chart in 1981.

[RELATED: On This Day in 2019, We Lost the No. 1 Solo Hitmaker Who Was Also a Member of Country Music’s Greatest Sibling Trio]

Tompall Glaser also co-produced Waylon Jennings’ seminal 1973 album Honky Tonk Heroes, which Billy Joe Shaver considered “the touchstone of the outlaw movement.”

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images