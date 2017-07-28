John Prine’s wife Fiona greets the crowd at the Basement East on Thursday night in Nashville. Fiona told the crowd that John was on tour in New Hampshire and regretted not being there. The event was a benefit for Jessi Zazu of Those Darlins who was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. All photos by Kate Cauthen
Kate Cauthan
Lilly Hiatt
Lilly Hiatt
Darrin Bradbury
Jon Latham
Jon Latham
Caitlin Rose and Kelsey Walden
Kelsey Waldon
Caroline Rose
Caroline Rose
Andrew Leahey
Andrew Leahey
Ruby Amanfu
Ruby Amanfu
Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires
Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires
Amanda Shires
Andrew Combs
Andrew Combs
Lilly Hiatt and Andrew Combs
Tommy Prine
Tommy Prine
Erin Rae and Pete Lindberg
Erin Rae, Pete Lindberg and Caitlin Rose
Erin Rae, Pete Lindberg and Caitlin Rose
Cory Branan
Cory Branan
The Whiskey Gentry
The Brothers Osbourne
The Brothers Osbourne
Alex Caress of Little Bandit
Alex Caress of Little Bandit
Alex Caress of Little Bandit
Colter Wall
Colter Wall
Elizabeth Cook
Elizabeth Cook and Darrin Bradbury
Elizabeth Cook and Darrin Bradbury
The performers congregate for a rendition of “Paradise.”