Photo by Ebru Yildiz

Lee Ann Womack has been living in Nashville since she moved there in the mid-1980s to attend Belmont University. But she was born and raised in tiny Jacksonville, Texas, and still considers herself an East Texan. She and her husband, producer Frank Liddell, still have property in that area and in Houston, where he grew up.

So it wasn’t a stretch for her to choose Houston’s renowned SugarHill Recording Studios to track her latest album, The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, which showcases her supple voice on 14 originals and covers rooted in blues, gospel, soul and country.

Womack returned to her Texas origins because, she says, that’s where she was “full of dreams and full of hope and full of country music.”

“I feel that way when I go back there,” she adds, “and I wanted that feeling.”

She also wanted to remove her band from the “Music Row mindset” — mainstream Nashville’s emphasis on making commercial, radio-friendly music.

“I wanted them to understand that is not a factor,” she explains. “We wanted to make music for the sake of making music. When you get off of Music Row, you start to feel that.”

Womack essentially got off Music Row when she left MCA Nashville in 2012, choosing to exit rather than add more commercial-sounding tracks to an album Universal Music Group Nashville head Luke Lewis had encouraged her...