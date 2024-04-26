Laci Kaye Booth Announces New Album, ‘The Loneliest Girl In The World,’ Shares Title Track

Rising country singer Laci Kaye Booth has announced an impending album, The Loneliest Girl In The World, out May 17. The candid lyricist strikes again with another set of songs that cut straight to the heart.

The album, produced by Ben West, features several of Booth’s previously released tracks. Among that group are “Cigarettes,” “True Love,” “Damn Good In A Dive Bar,” and “Sometimes.” Those songs prime this album to not only be a showcase of Booth’s singular vocals but also an extensive narration of her story up until this point.

In celebration of the album’s announcement, Booth has shared the title track. The loneliest girl in the world / She’s got some pills in her purse that she’s holding / The loneliest girl in the world / She’s got some high-end smoke that she’s smoking, Booth sings in the opening line.

The title track makes a case for Booth becoming an honest and unabashed songwriter. Check out the track, below.

“The Loneliest Girl In The World” follows on from “Sometimes.” That hazy heartbreak track saw Booth amid “A yearning for some kind of freedom.”

In addition to the previously released songs, the track list promises eleven new Booth tracks. Find the full list of songs on Booth’s The Loneliest Girl In The World, below.

Booth kicked off her career on season 17 of American Idol. Since then, she has continued to foster her career. Her lauds include CMT’s 2022 Next Women of Country class, a significant online following, and a slew of festival dates for this summer. Find her full list of shows, here.

THE LONELIEST GIRL IN THE WORLD TRACK LIST

1. Intro

2. Cigarettes

3. The Loneliest Girl In The World

4. Neon & Off

5. Sometimes

6. Since 1995

7. True Love

8. Nightmare

9. I Let Him Love Me

10. Bill

11. Can’t Cowboy

12. South

13. Get Out Of My Dreams

14. Damn Good In A Dive Bar

15. Hang On, Houston

Photo Courtesy: Sacks & Co. / Natalie Sakstrup