‘The Voice’ Winner Claims He Shot Himself in the Chest as Investigation Continues

Gaining fame when he shared his cover of “Bella” by Maître Gims, Kendji Girac landed a spot on season 3 of The Voice: la plus belle voix. When first auditioning, Girac decided to perform the same song and watched as Judge Mika turned his chair. That didn’t matter as Girac went on to dominate the season and win. Releasing several studio albums over the years, news recently surfaced that the singer was a victim of a gunshot wound. While fans rallied around the singer, new details suggest the singer shot himself.

According to initial reports, Girac “was at a travellers’ camp where he was wounded by a firearm. Gendarmes were alerted at around 5.30am, and when they arrived they were confronted by around 20 people who refused to communicate any information. The emergency services meanwhile evacuated a seriously wounded man who had been shot in the chest, and he was rushed to hospital.”

As the investigation continued, a person named Emilio, claiming to be the singer’s uncle, suggested Girac shot himself on accident. “This isn’t a gangland shooting. It’s an accident. He was playing with the thing and ‘bam. ‘We were quietly playing the guitar… An accident can happen at any time.” Another source even added that the injuries sustained by the gunshot were initially exaggerated.

Kendji Girac Claims He Bought The Gun At A Flea Market

Speaking for himself, Girac claims that he bought a shotgun at a local flea market. Although intrigued by the gun, he knew little about proper gun safety, which resulted in him shooting himself.

Although listening to Girac, the investigators are still confused as to how he turned the shotgun on himself. A source close to the investigation said, “There are already plenty of mysterious associated with this enquiry. A very large police team is in the camp, but they are not currently getting much help from those living there. Many refuse to speak to the police.”

While the investigation is ongoing, fans continue to shower Girac with love and support as he looks ahead to recovering and getting back to the studio.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)