PRESS RELEASE:

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – Alvarez Guitars is thrilled to announce its new 2018 lineup of Artist Series, with many models now designed with Walnut backs & sides. The new Alvarez Artist Series made their debut at Winter NAMM 2018 in Anaheim, California.

“We have really enjoyed getting to know Walnut better this past year,” Says Chris Meikle, Senior VP at St. Louis Music and head of Alvarez development. “We have developed a finishing process that really showcases its beauty. Most of our Artist Series models previously made from Rosewood will now be made with Walnut and we’re also launching our AGW77’s, which feature Walnut tops too. They’re made with a custom construction, a very elegant, super slim bevel armrest and dark Shadowburst finish”

The 2018 Artist Series Guitars and Ukes continues the Award Winning lineup’s dedication to fine craftsmanship at excellent value to customers and come in complete spectrum of shapes and finishes. 2018 Artist Series guitars feature our classic appointments like the Alvarez FST2 bracing system, real bone nut & saddle and the Alvarez bi-level bridge. Artist Series cutaway and electric models feature LR Baggs systems.

