In Photos: Lyric Contest Winner Adrian Gronseth Visits Nashville In Photos: Lyric Contest Winner Adrian Gronseth Visits Nashville Written By Annelise Loughhead // February 28, 2018 Adrian Gronseth (left) and John Paul White at the Spotify "Secret Genius" showroom in East Nashville. All photos by Annelise LougheadAnnelise LougheadJohn Paul White at the Secret Genius showroom.Adrian Gronseth in the mixing room at Omni Sound Studios on Music Row.Drummer Wayne Killius notates his chord chart before the session begins.Rory Rositas, chief engineer at Omni, tweaking the levels.Adrian in the vocal booth.Gronseth recorded his original song "Supplicant's Prayer" during the session, which you can hear on americansongwriter.com.