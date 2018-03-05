Rodney Crowell, winner of two Grammys and the author of 15 No. 1 country hits, will host a songwriting camp this summer in the idyllic setting of Carmel, California.

The camp — Rodney Crowell’s Adventures In Song — runs from July 16-20. Guest instructors include Joe Henry, Lisa Loeb, Allen Shamblin, Don Peake, and Brennen Leigh. There will also be guest appearances by Bernie Taupin, long-time collaborator of Elton John, and Benmont Tench, keyboardist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The camp is being presented by American Songwriter and Dreamcatcher Events.

As a camp preview, Crowell talked with American Songwriter about how other art forms can help inform one’s songwriting craft. Watch the video below.

Last week, Crowell spoke about the importance of self-editing and the lessons he learned from the old masters. You can watch that video here, and be on the lookout for more videos from Crowell in the coming weeks.

For more information about “Adventures In Song,” and to purchase tickets to this one-of-a-kind experience, visit the official website.

Video shot and edited by Neal Dahlgren.