Photo By Curtis Wayne Millard

Aaron Lee Tasjan is set to release his new album Karma For Cheap on August 31 via New West Records. This will be Tasjan’s second solo venture and signals a different sound for the artist, a change he described as “… a little more rough and ready, more raw than anything I’ve done before.”

The 31-year-old from New Albany, Ohio has already enjoyed a varied music career, having played with Semi Precious Weapons and the New York Dolls, in addition to his work as a solo artist.

Of the new record, Tasjan says: “I needed this album to have a sense of adventure and mystery, to feel a little shaky and dangerous at times — something that wasn’t the obvious choice in terms of what people already like about what I do. I’ve come to realize that I’m a searcher, which means I’m going to be searching forever.”

Tasjan says the new project is influenced by his childhood favorites the Beatles, David Bowie, and Badfinger, to name a few.

Tasjan will be touring this summer in support of Social Distortion. See dates below.

Aaron Lee Tasjan Karma For Cheap Track Listing:

If Not Now When The Truth Is So Hard To Believe The Rest Is Yet To Come Heart Slows Down End Of The Day Dream Dreamer Strange Shadows Set You Free Crawling At Your Feet Song Bird

Aaron Lee Tasjan 2018 Tour:

June

22 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago *

23 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago *

24 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago *

27 – Columbus, OH – Express LIVE *

28 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s Concert Venue *

29 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest *

30 – Lawrence, KS – Middle of The Map Fest *

July

2 – Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon *

4 – Denver, CO – The Odgen *

6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot *

7 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory *

8 – Bend, OR | Midtown Bend *

10 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory *

11 & 12 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater *

14 – Victoria, BC – Rock The Shores *

17 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades *

19 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades *

20 – Avila Beach CA – Avila Beach Resort Amphitheatre *

25 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavillion (w/ Jason Isbell)

August

5 – Little Rock – White Water Tavern

7 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly

11 – Park City, UT – Mountain Town Music

14 – Council Grove, KS – Glass House

15 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

September

6 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge – (Solo Show w/ The Jayhawks)

22 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music Festival

23 – Indianapolis, IN – Holler in the Hill

October

3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

*w/ Social Distortion