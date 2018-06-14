June 11, 2018

For immediate release.

Canton, TX – Kyser Musical Products, Inc. has created three new Hawaiian-themed Quick-Change capos for ukuleles – Red Hibiscus, Pastel Hibiscus, and Hawaiian Lei. These Kyser Quick-Change capos are specifically made for the small neck and flat fretboard of ukuleles. With a much smaller body, no curved radius, and lighter spring tension than the original Kyser Quick-Change capo, it’s the perfect fit for ukes. Ukulele players can now use a beautiful, island-themed capo to quickly and easily change the pitch of their instrument without changing their chord fingerings.

Made in Texas, USA. Guaranteed for life.

SKU: KURHA – Red Hibiscus – UPC: 009265016290

SKU: KUPHA – Pastel Hibiscus – UPC: 009265016313

SKU: KULEA – Hawaiian Lei – UPC: 009265016436

Product will ship June 28, 2018.

MSRP: $24.95

MAP: $19.95

www.kysermusical.com