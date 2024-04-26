Metro Boomin Takes Break from Drake Feud to Make Pitch to Eminem

Breaking into the music industry back in the 1980s, Eminem completely dominated music as he is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time. And that title didn’t come with a great deal of accolades as he received 15 Grammy Awards. Releasing songs like “The Real Slim Shady”, “Without Me”, and “Godzilla”, the rapper also brought his own story to life in the hit film 8 Mile. With it being four years since the rapper shared new music, Eminem shocked fans when he announced a new album would be coming this year.

Besides making the announcement of a new album, Eminem made an appearance at the NFL draft. While gaining cheers from the crowd, nothing compared to the surprise he had waiting for them before he took the stage. Sharing a trailer from his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), the video showed a crime reporter breaking the news that Slim Shady, Eminem’s alter ego, had died. “Through his complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies.”

EMINEM — THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY 💿



NEW ALBUM



🚨SUMMER 2024🚨pic.twitter.com/RFmNjhK2N3 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 26, 2024

Even 50 Cent made an appearance in the trailer, calling Shady a psychopath. The reporter continued the coverage, adding, “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

Not shying away from the camera, Eminem also appeared in the video, admitting, “I knew it was only a matter of time for Slim.”

Fans Eager To Hear New Music From Eminem

With the new album hitting shelves this summer, fans filled the comments with anticipation. Gaining over 1.4 million views, comments included, “I got really high hopes for this album, hearing Em rap is always a pleasure, we got to appreciate a living legend while we still can. Praying he come through with this!”

somebody please tell Eminem I’m tryna lock in!!! 🔒🔒🔒 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 26, 2024

It wasn’t just fans as record producer Metro Boomin tweeted to Eminem, writing “Somebody please tell Eminem I’m tryna lock in!!!”

Of course, Metro Boomin is currently in the midst of a well-publicized feud with Drake, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Rick Ross—to name a few.

While Eminem’s return may be a surprise to some, back in March, Dr. Dre hinted at new work from the rapper when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He told the host, “Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now — Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year. So, he has an album coming out — I’ve got songs on it, and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow.”

