In Photos: Red Clay Strays at Callaghan's (Mobile, Alabama) In Photos: Red Clay Strays at Callaghan's (Mobile, Alabama) Written By Caine O'Rear // July 27, 2019 The Red Clay Strays, an alt-country band from Mobile, Alabama, played a hometown show Friday, July 27 at Callaghan's Irish Social Club. Over the past decade, American Songwriter has presented numerous shows at this great venue, which include performances by Alabama Shakes, Jason Isbell, Justin Townes Earle, John Paul White, and Jonny Fritz, among others. Photos by Caine O'RearThe night's entertainment. On Friday night, the Strays mixed originals with occasional covers, including "Whipping Post" by the Allman Brothers. The view from Charleston Street. No ticket necessary for this seat. The band formed two years ago. Their debut album is expected to be released this year on Skate Mountain Records. The party never ends. Earlier in the night, the band was awarded the honor of "Best Local Band" by Lagniappe, the city's alt weekly.Artist Robby Amonett can often be found at Callaghan's documenting the night's performance. Coleman hails from Turnerville, a small hamlet in rural Mobile County. John Hall on drums. Artist Robby Amonett from his perch. Lead singer Brandon Coleman.The green room at Callaghan's. The men's room features posters of past performers, including Jonny Corndawg.