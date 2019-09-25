9. “I Got The Blues”

The song may be titled “I Got The Blues,” but it’s really a stellar exercise in soul balladry. There’s a lot to like in the music, from the expertly employed horns to Billy Preston’s terrific organ solo to the guitars which sound like they can barely withstand the sorrow. Yet this song belongs to Jagger’s fantastic vocal performance. He doesn’t overdo it; he simply sings the daylights out of this one from Sticky Fingers by sticking tight to the melody and exposing his wounded heart.

