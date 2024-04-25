5 Classic Rock Songs for Baby Making

There are some genres of music that are known for their sensual qualities. R&B, in particular, with its satin-voiced singers and groovy vibes, comes to mind first. Artists like Isaac Hayes with his deep vocals is a prime example. But Hayes and R&B aren’t the only games in town when it comes to music that can lead a loving couple to try and consummate their union.

Indeed, even the rowdy, raucous music known as classic rock can provide some tunes to shake things up in the romance department. Here below, we will dive into a handful of such songs. Tracks that will put listeners in the mood and perhaps even help them to grow their loving families in the process.

“Kiss” by Prince

If there’s one rock artist who understands the language of love, it’s the Purple One, himself. That’s right, Prince was seemingly always writing about allure, affection and plain ol’ animal attraction. And in this 1986 hit single, he brings all of those traits to one purse-lipped offering. With bright, funky guitars and a chorus that includes real kisses, Prince knows how to put people in the mood perhaps more than any artist ever. On the song, he sings,

You don’t have to be beautiful to turn me on

I just need your body, baby, from dusk ’til dawn

You don’t need experience to turn me out

You just leave it all up to me

I’m gonna show you what it’s all about

You don’t have to be rich to be my girl

You don’t have to be cool to rule my world

Ain’t no particular sign I’m more compatible with

I just want your extra time and your kiss

“Crazy On You” by Heart

This 1975 song from the Seattle-born sister rock band Heart is all about carnal passion. It’s about the dire circumstances of the world outside your door pushing you to focus deep on your romantic partner and explore all your explosive feelings. Heart wrote the track during the Vietnam War, a time when it was hard to think about anything else besides trying to stay afloat. On the song, Ann Wilson sings,

If we still have time, we might still get by

Every time I think about it, I wanna cry

With bombs and the Devil, and the kids keep comin’

No way to breathe easy, no time to be young

But I tell myself that I was doin’ all right

There’s nothin’ left to do at night

But go crazy on you

Crazy on you

Let me go crazy, crazy on you, oh

“The Look of Love” by Dusty Springfield

Written by the acclaimed songwriting duo of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, it was the British-born Dusty Springfield that made this alluring song famous. Released on the 1967 soundtrack for the James Bond film Casino Royale, this is a titillating track that gets the hairs on the back of your neck standing at attention. Sings Springfield,

The look of love

Is in your eyes

The look your heart

Can’t disguise

The look of love

Is saying so much more than just words could ever say

And what my heart has heard, well, it takes my breath away

“Foxy Lady” by Jimi Hendrix

Only a few words from Jimi Hendrix’ mouth and you know what this song is about. Lust. Released in 1967, this song is one of the all-time guitar player’s most popular tracks. It’s a song of attraction, a song that tells its object what the singer really feels. Put this on and do a dance of seduction. On the rocking offering, Hendrix sings,

You know you’re a cute little heartbreaker, ha

(Foxey) yeah

And you know you’re a sweet little lovemaker, ha

(Foxey)

I wanna take you home, uh-huh, yeah

I won’t do you no harm, no, ha

You’ve got to be all mine, all mine

Ooh, foxey lady, yeah

(Foxey)

(Foxey)

Now ah, I see you, heh, are down on the scene

(Ooh, Foxey)

You make me wanna get up and scream

(Foxey) oh, baby listen now

“Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin

Outside of Prince, Led Zeppelin showcases the power of the pelvis perhaps better than anyone. Released in 1969, this song from the band is a wail of passion—from Jimmy Page’s guitar to Robert Plant’s singular voice. It’s climax incarnate and the band knows it through and through. Rock riffs meet lyrics about lust. It pulls no punches. On the track, Plant sings,

You’ve been cooling

And baby I’ve been drooling

All the good times, baby

I’ve been misusing

A-way, way down inside

I’m gonna give ya my love

I’m gonna give ya every inch of my love

I’m gonna give ya my love

