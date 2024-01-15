Santana Teams Up with DMC for “Smooth” Rap-Rock Single, “Let the Guitar Play”

Carlos Santana has teamed up with rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run DMC on a new song titled “Let the Guitar Play” that was released as a single this past Friday, January 12. The track is a reworked version of “Song for Cindy,” an instrumental tune from Santana’s 2021 album, Blessings and Miracles.

Videos by American Songwriter

The new song features Santana on soaring lead guitar, and DMC delivering spirited rap vocals. Carlos’ wife, Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, also contributed to the track. The song was co-written by Carlos, DMC, and Narada Michael Walden. Walden also co-produced the tune with Lino Nicolosi.

[Buy Santana Concert Tickets]

“Now, more than ever, it is essential that we heal life, people, and the planet,” Santana says in a statement. “This music is assigned and designed to touch your heart, take you out of your misery, and to remind you that you are significant, meaningful, and can make a difference in the world.”

The guitar legend adds, “It is a joy to collaborate with brother Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, producers Narada Michael Walden and Lino Nicolosi, [and] Cindy Blackman Santana … Our collective vision is to heal and to bring light and peace. Please join us!”

[RELATED: Carlos Santana, Sting, Stevie Wonder Featured on New Song by Narada Michael Walden]

More Details About “Let the Guitar Play”

“Let the Guitar Play” is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. Three different mixes of the song have been released—a “Radio Version,” a “Soul Radio Version,” and a “70’s Version.”

In addition, a music video for the song featuring Santana and DMC has premiered on Santana’s official YouTube channel.

Other Collaborations with Walden

Santana has worked fairly regularly with Walden in recent years. Walden co-wrote “Song for Cindy,” and co-produced that track and Santana’s cover of Procol Harum’s “Whiter Shade of Pale” for Blessings and Miracles. Santana also contributed to two tracks on Walden’s 2023 album Euphoria—the title track and “The More I Love My Life.” The latter song also features the musical talents of Sting and Stevie Wonder.

Santana’s 2024 Tour Schedule

Meanwhile, Santana is getting ready to launch the first of two eight-show engagements at the House of Blues Las Vegas as part of the band’s ongoing residency at the venue. The concerts are scheduled from January 24 through February and from May 10 through May 23.

Santana currently has no other confirmed shows on its schedule.

Tickets can be purchased now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.