13. “No Expectations”

The dominant instrumental touch on this weeper off Beggars Banquet is Brian Jones’ slide guitar, one of the last major contributions that Jones made to the group before his death in 1969. This is the band at their most understated and melodic, a side which they often used as an elegant counterpoint to their harder-rocking material. Jagger’s forlorn lyrics are some of his best. The narrator knows that there is no more hope for rekindling his former love, yet that knowledge can’t alleviate his overpowering sorrow.

